Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 216

Happy 2014, Firewall & Iceberg fans! The podcast is back on Monday for this week only, simply because press tour starts later in the week and turns both our schedules upside down. It’s a super busy week for premieres, and Dan and I dealt with eight different new and returning shows here, and we’ll have another four tomorrow on the video show. The rundown:

“Intelligence” (00:02:15 – 00:11:15)
“Killer Women” (00:11:15 – 00:18:00)
“Justified” (00:18:00 – 00:24:30)
“Cougar Town” (00:24:30 – 00:29:30)
“Chicago PD” (00:29:35 – 00:41:45)
“Helix” (00:41:45 – 00:50:45)
“Shameless” (00:50:50 – 00:57:00)
“Girls” (00:57:05 – 01:04:30)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

