Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 216

Happy 2014, Firewall & Iceberg fans! The podcast is back on Monday for this week only, simply because press tour starts later in the week and turns both our schedules upside down. It’s a super busy week for premieres, and Dan and I dealt with eight different new and returning shows here, and we’ll have another four tomorrow on the video show. The rundown:
“Intelligence” (00:02:15 – 00:11:15)
“Killer Women” (00:11:15 – 00:18:00)
“Justified” (00:18:00 – 00:24:30)
“Cougar Town” (00:24:30 – 00:29:30)
“Chicago PD” (00:29:35 – 00:41:45)
“Helix” (00:41:45 – 00:50:45)
“Shameless” (00:50:50 – 00:57:00)
“Girls” (00:57:05 – 01:04:30)
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Do you plan to cover a single show every podcast a la “Breaking Bad” and “Mad Men,” or will you keep doing what you did in the fall?
Very few shows lend themselves well to that. We tried it for Homeland season 2, for instance, and Dan ended up hating the show in the process. I think we’ll wait until Mad Men is back to do another weekly show.
I also don’t know if our “Homeland” discussions were *good*. Were they? It seemed like it was us talking about plot holes.
It would have to be the right show…
-Daniel
Going through the Hitfix Critics poll, it seems like the only show that is a combination of good enough and ubiquitous enough to lend to that sort of conversation is Orange is the New Black. And while I’d love to hear those discussions if it were airing weekly, it’s not.
Also, I continue to be confused at how Mad Men only garnered 32 more points than House of Cards in that poll.
To be fair to Homeland, after that first season it really seemed like it should be in the discussion with Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Unfortunately, it couldn’t deliver when you guys put the spotlight on it.
I love the discussion of one show week to week. If can find a show other than Mad Men it would great. Have thought maybe a comedy like Community, Parks and Rec or Brooklyn Nine nine?
Shameless, House of Lies and Episodes premieres are available on demand (unedited) and youtube and sho.com (in edited form)
Alan, did you ever write a review of Doctor Who Christmas Special? Been looking everywhere for your review and can’t find it =(
He didn’t, though I believe he addressed it briefly in a comment on a previous podcast.
The audio on your video podcast is way too low, especially for Alan. I have to crank my iTouch volume way up (disabling the limiter) to make it out; but then when the HitFix promo sounds sweep through, they are much much louder, hurting my ears. Please fix!