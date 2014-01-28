Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 217

Hey, remember Firewall & Iceberg? We had such plans – such big plans – for January. We were gonna record a couple of in-person podcasts at press tour. We were maybe going to record an in-person video show or two. Then one of us broke his stupid ankle, and suddenly it became logistically impossible to record anything at all for a while. But Dan’s back from Sundance, which meant it was time to catch up on a bunch of things we might have otherwise discussed over the last two weeks, plus some newer topics like BBC America’s Ian Fleming miniseries, and last night’s “HIMYM” 200th. The rundown:

“Fleming” (00:03:20 – 00:11:20)

Press tour recap (00:11:25 – 00:27:15)

Golden Globes (00:27:20 – 00:34:30)

“Rake” (00:34:40 – 00:43:05)

“Black Sails” (00:43:05 – 00:48:35)

“Suburgatory” (00:48:35 – 00:54:20)

“Looking” (00:54:20 – 01:03:30)

“How Your Mother Met Me” (01:03:30 – 01:09:05)

“Sleepy Hollow” (01:09:05 – 01:18:45)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.