Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 217

Hey, remember Firewall & Iceberg? We had such plans – such big plans – for January. We were gonna record a couple of in-person podcasts at press tour. We were maybe going to record an in-person video show or two. Then one of us broke his stupid ankle, and suddenly it became logistically impossible to record anything at all for a while. But Dan’s back from Sundance, which meant it was time to catch up on a bunch of things we might have otherwise discussed over the last two weeks, plus some newer topics like BBC America’s Ian Fleming miniseries, and last night’s “HIMYM” 200th. The rundown:
Geez. Took long enough. I was thinking maybe phoebe Tomkins appendix burst.
Hey there, can you guys talk about Rick and Morty on the next podcast? I think you forgot about that show completely. It’s my favorite new comedy of 2013.
Alan, good to have the podcast back. Any chance you could catch up on ‘Person of Interest’? It is already in its third season, but it has somehow become one of the best dramas on TV.
We talked PoI a few podcasts back, and Dan’s report did not fill me with a ton of enthusiasm to jump back in.
I mean, of those nominees, what would you have preferred to win best comedy series? Modern Family AGAIN? Girls won last year, so it’s not like the show hasn’t been rewarded. I wish Parks and Rec had won more awards during its run, but I wouldn’t say this has been among my favorite seasons of the show. Personally, I really do think Brooklyn 99 has become one of the funniest shows on television.
Reasonable people may disagree about which Brosnan film was the worst–I say Tomorrow Never Dies takes it, easy–but Toby Stephens was hilariously, gloriously hammy in Die Another Day, which is just such a phenomenally stupid movie that I have to enjoy it.
The closest thing I was able to find to a TCA podcast was Lynette Rice interviewing the network presidents on EW radio before their presentations. Better late than never.
The odd thing for me about the relative lack of nudity on Looking is that Andrew Haigh’s movie Weekend is very explicit–not in a prurient way, but because it’s a movie about hooking up and the beginning of a potential relationship. The fact that Looking is tamer in the nudity department makes me wonder if the bias comes from HBO.
Which would be odd, if that’s the case, given that this is the network of Six Feet Under, True Blood, Ron Swanson’s swinging penis on Deadwood, etc.