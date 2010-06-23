A very busy week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with Dan and I seeing off the seasons of “Treme” and “Party Down,” welcoming back “Futurama,” reviewing a handful of new summer shows and, as usual, looking back at a few episodes of “Undeclared.” (Next week, we’re going for a trifecta of episodes: “Parents’ Weekend,” “Eric Visits Again” and “God Visits.”)

We had more technical problems than usual recording this one (grr… Skype), so apologies for if/when that shows up in the sound quality. The run-down:

The “Treme” finale — 01:10 – 14:30