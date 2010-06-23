A very busy week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with Dan and I seeing off the seasons of “Treme” and “Party Down,” welcoming back “Futurama,” reviewing a handful of new summer shows and, as usual, looking back at a few episodes of “Undeclared.” (Next week, we’re going for a trifecta of episodes: “Parents’ Weekend,” “Eric Visits Again” and “God Visits.”)
We had more technical problems than usual recording this one (grr… Skype), so apologies for if/when that shows up in the sound quality. The run-down:
The “Treme” finale — 01:10 – 14:30
The “Party Down” finale — 15:00 – 22:30
The return of “Futurama” — 22:30 – 28:15
“Louie” — 28:50 – 34:05
“Huge” — 34:07 – 39:12
“Rookie Blue” — 40:05 – 43:45
“Undeclared” — 43:50 – 53:00
FYI guys, Betty White was the smoke monster last week. I hereby volunteer to be your continuity editor. :)
FYI here’s what I was able to find regarding the episode order :
”
Friends,
I hate to say it, but we made a mistake. The episodes are not in the proper order. How does that happen? Well, the network ran them in a random order, so we started shooting them without too much concern for episode order, and then when it was time to make this DVD we got confused. But fear not, below is the the preferred order of episodes for Undeclared for your enjoyment. But if you like the current crazy order, more power to you.
Best,
Judd Apatow
1. Prototype
2A. Oh, So You Have a Boyfriend?
2B. Full Bluntal Nugety
3. Eric Visits
4. Jobs, Jobs, Jobs
5. Sick in the Head
6. The Assistant
7. Addicts
8. God Visits
9. Parent’s Weekend
10. Eric Visits Again
11. Rush and Pledge
12. Hell Week
13. Truth or Dare
14. The Day After
15. The Perfect Date
16. Hal and Hilary
17. Eric’s POV
“
Certainly my copy of Undeclared, which seems to be one of the later corrected versions, has God Visits first, then Parents’ Weekend and Eric Visits Again.
As I was watching The Assistant, I too was strongly reminded of Funny People, but I thought it was just me. Apparently not.