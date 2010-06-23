Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 22: ‘Treme,’ ‘Party Down,’ ‘Louie’ and more

06.23.10

The

A very busy week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, with Dan and I seeing off the seasons of “Treme” and “Party Down,” welcoming back “Futurama,” reviewing a handful of new summer shows and, as usual, looking back at a few episodes of “Undeclared.” (Next week, we’re going for a trifecta of episodes: “Parents’ Weekend,” “Eric Visits Again” and “God Visits.”)
We had more technical problems than usual recording this one (grr… Skype), so apologies for if/when that shows up in the sound quality. The run-down:
The “Treme” finale — 01:10 – 14:30
The “Party Down” finale — 15:00 – 22:30
The return of “Futurama” — 22:30 – 28:15
“Louie” — 28:50 – 34:05
“Huge” — 34:07 – 39:12
“Rookie Blue” — 40:05 – 43:45
“Undeclared” — 43:50 – 53:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.] You can also download the MP3 file, or just stream it on Dan’s blog.

