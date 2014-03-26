Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 223

Hey, remember the Firewall & Iceberg podcast? Due to recent travels by both me and Dan, not to mention a bit of a slow period in between the end of the Olympics and the flood of April premieres, we haven’t done a podcast in a few weeks. That changed today, however, as Dan and I got on the line – with the usual iffiness from Skype – to discuss the recent Emmy categorization news, the fate of “Enlisted” (a segment recorded before FOX announced that the show was being pulled from the schedule after this week’s episode), the death of James Rebhorn and the recent finales of “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Girls.” And there is so much stuff debuting next week that even with the video show and the podcast, we may not be able to contain it all.
The rundown:
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Dan always sounds like a fast food drive through speaker or muffled distress beacon.
The Skype gods were not kind to us on this day. We tried a bunch of things to improve the quality of the connection, none of which did a lot. And since the recording is done on my end of the call, I’m always going to sound fine regardless of the lousy connection. At a certain point, we had to decide whether to call it a day or try to actually put out our first podcast in a few weeks.
Best we could do.
Dan sounds like he broadcasting from another planet. Constantly cutting in and out. Very hard to listen to. Also having trouble downloading the video podcast the last couple of weeks. Sucks.
See my answer above.
i hate to pile on, but the audio quality of Dan was almost unlistenable… every fourth word was dropped. but alan sounded like he was sitting right next to me
Don’t “hate to pile on.” One would hope that two critics who have no problem pointing out weaknesses in artist’s and creator’s art would be able to handle valid complaints about the lack of professionalism in the audio quality of their podcast and the myriad issues with the video show.
Mike – The question is more what our “professional” qualifications are. I’m not a sound engineer and neither is Alan. Our professionalism is largely devoted to the discussion of television on the podcast. The construction of the podcast is something we do with variable levels of effectiveness and no claims to polish.
However? I sound like crap in this podcast and it’s not ideal I would certainly never try to tell you that this is the way I WISH I sounded on this podcast. So yeah, we can handle it.
Hopefully future audio podcasts will return to our normal mediocre audio standards as opposed to this sub-mediocre level.
-Daniel
Dan- the content was spot on. but technical aspect was a let down. seeing Alan’s comment above about how the show is recorded i do have a suggestion to help. on podcasts i’ve worked on before we’ve had each participant record their own audio then combine all the tracks into a single mix. Skype is a cruel cruel mistress and this makes sure that each person’s audio is crisp and recorded in the highest quality. here is a link using a free piece of software that will do it: [audacity.wonderhowto.com]
Ignoring the it’s-hard-to-hear-Dan stuff, great podcast! True Detective submitting in Drama puzzles me as well, when they had such an easy “in” to the miniseries category. I guess, like you guys mentioned, it’s really important for HBO to re-gain prestige by possibly winning that category over the miniseries one. I hope Enlisted has a shot to come back for another season, either with Fox or somewhere else. It can’t be THAT expensive to produce, so it’s possible Hulu/Netflix/some other option could retain it. I honestly had no idea James Rebhorn had died until this podcast, which really saddens me. I liked him a lot in the stuff I saw him in, most notably Homeland, Independence Day, My Cousin Vinny, The Game, and Sleepwalk with Me.