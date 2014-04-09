Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 225

It’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast time, with a trio of spoiler-iffic segments this week, as Dan and I break down the just-concluded seasons of “Shameless” and “Justified,” then dive into a mixed discussion of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and its impact on “Marvel’s Agents of PUNCTUATION.”

The rundown:

“Shameless” finale (00:01:15 – 00:18:00) “Justified” finale (00:18:05 – 00:37:15) “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and Tuesday’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:37:20 – 01:06:35)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.