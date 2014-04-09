Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 225

It’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast time, with a trio of spoiler-iffic segments this week, as Dan and I break down the just-concluded seasons of “Shameless” and “Justified,” then dive into a mixed discussion of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and its impact on “Marvel’s Agents of PUNCTUATION.”
The rundown:
“Shameless” finale (00:01:15 – 00:18:00)
“Justified” finale (00:18:05 – 00:37:15)
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and Tuesday’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:37:20 – 01:06:35)
I think Tudyk’s hitman should have been this season’s main villain on Justified, or at least had an extended, major arc as a bad guy. He was doing a lot with a small role, close to the best I’ve seen him act.
Either him or Edi Gathegi’s character. Both would have been much better choices than Rapaport
I realize that the end of the Winter Solider was super silly and but I just didn’t care. It was a fun movie and it was fun enough for me that I could forgive a lot of other stuff. But I can’t blame people who have a larger issue with it.
Also, thanks to this movie and Arrow, I realize I really enjoy watching fights with the hero in normal clothes fighting a costumed villain.
Way late to the party, but I think Boyd didn’t ask for anything more in his negotiation because his goal was to get the Marshalls to get involved to save him from the Mexicans, not to actually get something for himself. He just needed to seem like he was getting himself something to avoid suspicion.