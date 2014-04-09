Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 225

#Shameless #Captain America: The Winter Soldier #Justified
04.09.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

The

It’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast time, with a trio of spoiler-iffic segments this week, as Dan and I break down the just-concluded seasons of “Shameless” and “Justified,” then dive into a mixed discussion of “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and its impact on “Marvel’s Agents of PUNCTUATION.”

The rundown:

“Shameless” finale (00:01:15 – 00:18:00)
“Justified” finale (00:18:05 – 00:37:15)
“Captain America: The Winter Soldier” and Tuesday’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” (00:37:20 – 01:06:35)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shameless#Captain America: The Winter Soldier#Justified
TAGSCAPTAIN AMERICACAPTAIN AMERICA: THE WINTER SOLDIERFirewall IcebergJUSTIFIEDMARVEL'S AGENTS OF SHIELDSHAMELESS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP