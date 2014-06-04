We are grateful to you for your contributions to this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast. Potential subjects for this week were light and the mailbag was lighter, so I put the word out on social media for questions, and you guys delivered. We only had time for a handful today, but will hopefully be getting to some of the others (in addition to new ones) over the ensuing summer weeks. In the meantime, we also discussed the latest doings on “Game of Thrones,” Steven Bochco’s umpteenth cop drama, and announced what is sure to be a controversial selection for our summer-rewatch.

The rundown:

“Murder in the First” (00:01:50 – 00:12:20) Listener Mail – Phil Hartman (00:12:50 – 00:15:10) Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” production (00:15:10 – 0016:50) Listener Mail – Movies-to-TV (00:16:50 – 00:24:40) Listener Mail – “Fargo” vs. “True Detective” (00:24:40 – 00:37:45) Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” (00:37:45 – 00:55:45) The Summer Podcast Rewatch Announcement (00:55:45 – 00:59:40)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.