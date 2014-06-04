We are grateful to you for your contributions to this week’s Firewall & Iceberg podcast. Potential subjects for this week were light and the mailbag was lighter, so I put the word out on social media for questions, and you guys delivered. We only had time for a handful today, but will hopefully be getting to some of the others (in addition to new ones) over the ensuing summer weeks. In the meantime, we also discussed the latest doings on “Game of Thrones,” Steven Bochco’s umpteenth cop drama, and announced what is sure to be a controversial selection for our summer-rewatch.
The rundown:
“Murder in the First” (00:01:50 – 00:12:20)
Listener Mail – Phil Hartman (00:12:50 – 00:15:10)
Listener Mail – “Game of Thrones” production (00:15:10 – 0016:50)
Listener Mail – Movies-to-TV (00:16:50 – 00:24:40)
Listener Mail – “Fargo” vs. “True Detective” (00:24:40 – 00:37:45)
Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” (00:37:45 – 00:55:45)
The Summer Podcast Rewatch Announcement (00:55:45 – 00:59:40)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.
Great discussion, guys. If Alan will permit, I’d like to argue about Ramsay Bolton (née Snow) a bit.
I agree that Benioff and Weiss mishandled his introduction in Season 3, but I think that actor with the unpronounceable Welsh name’s performance has been absolutely fascinating. I love his line delivery and stage presence, and he’s become one of my favorite screen villains since Heath Ledger’s Joker.
Alan often complains the show wallows in depravity with Ramsay, but I don’t think that’s true any more than Joffrey, or anything on Hannibal. Heck, I find much of Orange Is The New Black hard to watch solely because Pornstache is so loathsome. I think it’s a shame Alan hated the torture scenes last year so much that he can’t see how improved this season’s arc has been. The father-son dynamic you discussed here is very much the point of the character, even though it was slow to come into focus. Ramsay and Roose serve as a dark mirror to Ned Stark and Jon, now underlined via the Bolton takeover of Winterfell and the North.
And no spoilers beyond what Alex Graves said in the interview you referenced, but the Reek/Bolton/Winterfell storyline next season is one of my favorite in the books (and I believe Dan Weiss’ favorite as well). I’m very excited for their increased role in the story, and I hope Alan will give it a chance to pay off next season. Thanks for the podcasts, guys. I love listening every week.
Alan’s right that Molly and Gus are married since they’re both wearing wedding rings after the time jump.
Excellent. Now we’ve got the “Dan is wrong” comment on both posts.
Doubly on the record.
HUZZAH!
-Daniel
DAN YOU’RE WRONG!!!!!!1!!!!!
Seriously though, Molly and Gus don’t really seem like the type of people to cohabitate and have a baby without getting married. They seem pretty traditional to me.
WHY DO YOU HATE MARRIAGE, DAN?!?
I think this will be an entertaining summer recap season.
omg thank you for having a podcast of firewall and iceberg archive, finally. :D
xD It’s going to be hilarious rewatching the season of serial killer Landry after breaking bad.
True Detective > Fargo
But they’re both fantastic.
My thought process as the Summer Rewatch Announcement of 2014 unfolded.
“Is it Seinfeld? Did Dan suggest Seinfeld? I have a feeling it’s going to be Seinfeld. It has to be Seinfeld. OMG IT ISN’T SEINFELD IN THE BEST WAY POSSIBLE”
Can’t wait for this one! Clear eyes, full hearts, WE ALL LOSE!
Did I see Alan is going to ATX for the TV festival? Alan go to the Drafthouse and the bats! Enjoy my old hometown!