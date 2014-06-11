Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, where we talk about my recent trip to Austin, answer your mail, break down the epic battle on “Game of Thrones” and then begin our summer rewatch of the very strange and problematic second season of “Friday Night Lights.”

The rundown:

Alan goes to ATX Festival (00:01:25 – 00:12:15) Listener Mail – “Broadchurch”/”Returned” Emmys (00:12:30 – 00:15:20) Listener Mail – Split Seasons (00:15:25 – 00:20:35) Listener Mail – Resurrected Shows (00:20:45 – 00:27:00) Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” (00:27:15 – 00:50:15) Summer Rewatch – “ Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:50:20 – 01:11:00)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.