Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, where we talk about my recent trip to Austin, answer your mail, break down the epic battle on “Game of Thrones” and then begin our summer rewatch of the very strange and problematic second season of “Friday Night Lights.”
The rundown:
Alan goes to ATX Festival (00:01:25 – 00:12:15)
Listener Mail – “Broadchurch”/”Returned” Emmys (00:12:30 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Split Seasons (00:15:25 – 00:20:35)
Listener Mail – Resurrected Shows (00:20:45 – 00:27:00)
Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” (00:27:15 – 00:50:15)
Summer Rewatch – “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:50:20 – 01:11:00)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
I, too, didn’t get much out of Ygritte’s death. I mean, it had been a full season since Ygritte shot John and in the intervening time she was basically just a marauder. Sure, she was perhaps a “good” marauder if you put her on a scale from Jon Snow to the cannibals, but I couldn’t really summon more than a “well I wish they could have gotten a second chance” when she was shot. Which is too bad, because I really did like that couple last season.
Everything at the Wall this season has been hamstrung by the decision to split the events of the 3rd novel into 2 seasons because there wasn’t enough story to tell at the Wall for a full season. Events like Ygritte’s death that would have had more impact if they’d been closer to the events of S3 really suffered. (Note that it took the Wildling raiding party a whole season to traverse the ground that it took Jon 10 minutes of one episode.)
To paraphrase another fantasy writer, it’s been like too little butter spread over too much bread.
Alan…
Just my opinion, but I don’t think the comparison between Kit and Sean Bean is fair. This is Kit’s first acting job and Sean Bean had been playing noble but doomed characters since before Kit was born. I do agree the stakes have not been set up as well as they could have been for the Wall and the North, but perhaps some Thenns getting thru the wall and taking a bite out of the Boltons wouldn’t be such a bad thing.
At the end of the day, Jon is a Stark and I root for the Starks.
This has been the best season of ‘Game of Thrones’ since the first… but I fear TV critics are getting angry with it because it isn’t a “prestige” show like all the others.
Too many people, too many places, too many characters appearing in just a few episodes before disappearing? Yes it is all true, but it is unavoidable with such an epic scale, that is what makes the show unique.
I actually enjoyed this one as much as ‘Blackwater’ despite not really caring about anybody except Jon and Ygritte; perhaps because it was nice to such classically heroic moments after last week’s bummer of an episode.
Alan, it is not true that the UK’s BBC is a co-producer on Orphan Black (though they do show it as an import). The show is a co-production between BBC America and Space, Canada’s science fiction cable channel. Interestingly enough, Orphan Black (which is made by a Toronto company) was originally offered to every broadcaster and cable channel in Canada (including Space), but every Canadian channel rejected it. The producers decided to try their luck with American channels, and after BBC America said they wanted it, Space wanted to come aboard as a co-producer, after having been too gutless to make it by themselves.
Also, only some of the British shows that PBS airs under its Masterpiece banner are PBS co-productions. For example, Foyle’s War, which airs on Masterpiece Mystery, is definitely not a PBS co-production. It is a straight import.
I think Game of Thrones is unique in the sense that, unlike pretty much every other show on television (including other heavily serialized shows), it is very much one story.
Of course, watching week-to-week, with a ten month hiatus between seasons, various story threads are going to gain and lose momentum, but the totality and overall context of each story line is pretty top-notch.
Which is why I didn’t view The Watchers on the Wall as a culmination of the plot thread at that location just in terms of season four, but for the series as a whole.
And maybe it’s why – for some viewers – this season has come up lacking in certain areas; because the build-up has been so long in real time.
I might be a bit biased, as Game of Thrones is certainly in my top five currently airing shows, but I don’t think it is being given the credit it deserves for telling a truly long-form story. It’s more like one very long movie than it is individual episodes, or even seasons. That, to my mind, is a feature – not a bug – of a series that is so much larger in scale than anything I’ve ever seen (as compared to both movies, but also other serialized television shows).
On the flip side, I can understand the line of thought that is taken when discussing the show weekly and seasonally, since it can be difficult to keep so many balls in the air as a viewer.
I’m not sure how they will dynamite the tunnel when, as far as I know, gun powder doesn’t exist in the Westeros. They have dragons and wild fire. While a dragon’s breath would likely help to melt the cave, there be no dragons in the Westeros. Yet. And from what we know of wild fire, that’s probably the last thing you want to pour into the base of an ice wall.
Jon’s plan involved loading up the tunnel with boulders and debris and then pouring water on it to freeze it solid. That’s not something they can quickly or easily do.
Hodor.
Of course, what’s interesting in the comparison of the battle of Blackwater vs the Battle at the Wall is that our perception of which one has major consequences and which one doesn’t is backwards.
At the end of the day, who sits on the Iron Throne is largely immaterial. The winter that’s coming isn’t the literal winter of a seasonal shift, but the creeping shadow of the White Walkers.
They didn’t build a 700 foot tall wall made of ice that spans hundreds of miles in order to keep wildling tribes out of Westeros. It was build to protect the kingdoms from something much more important, and much more potentially deadly. If the Watch falls, it could spell catastrophe in the future for everyone.
And yet, the characters *inside* this world have forgotten that as much as we have. They think the war of the five kingdoms matters. They think that who rules in Kings Landing is of consequence. Whereas the Wall is just a convenient place to send undesirable people that you don’t quite dislike enough to kill outright. The Night Watch short of men, short of funds, and generally thought of with derision if it’s thought of at all.
But Castle Black may be the most important place in the world, and Kings Landing is a footnote of history.
Dan and Alan, do you guys think that it might have been better if Richard Madden had been cast as Jon Snow and Kit Harrington as Robb?