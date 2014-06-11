Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 234: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Friday Night Lights’ & more

#Friday Night Lights #Game of Thrones
Senior Television Writer
06.11.14 9 Comments

The

Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for another Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, where we talk about my recent trip to Austin, answer your mail, break down the epic battle on “Game of Thrones” and then begin our summer rewatch of the very strange and problematic second season of “Friday Night Lights.”

The rundown:

Alan goes to ATX Festival (00:01:25 – 00:12:15)
Listener Mail – “Broadchurch”/”Returned” Emmys (00:12:30 – 00:15:20)
Listener Mail – Split Seasons (00:15:25 – 00:20:35)
Listener Mail – Resurrected Shows (00:20:45 – 00:27:00)
Sunday’s “Game of Thrones” (00:27:15 – 00:50:15)
Summer Rewatch – “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:50:20 – 01:11:00)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Friday Night Lights#Game of Thrones
TAGSFirewall Icebergfriday night lightsgame of thrones

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 17 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP