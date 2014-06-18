Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! We weren’t able to do a video show this week, and given what an eventful week it was – with finales of three different great series, plus a bunch of notable debuts, plus our ongoing “Friday Night Lights” season 2 rewatch – we wound up recording what may well be the longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast ever. Buckle up for spoilers, many references to “Fargo” wedding rings, even more discussion of rape and rape(ish) scenes on television, and Dan actually being sympathetic to poor baby Gracie Belle for what may be the first time in history.
The rundown:
“Rectify”(00:01:20 – 00:12:30)
“Almost Royal” (00:12:45 – 00:19:20)
“Musketeers” (00:19:20 – 00:25:49)
“The Last Ship” (00:25:50 – 00:37:10)
“Game of Thrones” (00:37:30 – 01:13:10)
“Louie” (01:13:20 – 01:39:15)
“Fargo” (01:39:20 – 02:06:50)
“Friday Night Lights” (02:06:55 – 02:24:00)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.
There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Really bored of Alan’s obsession with rape. It’s a barrier to seeing complex relationships onscreen.
Fraac – Comments suggest that this is not Alan’s “obsession” alone.
And the failure to see, discuss and confront rape is probably a more dangerous problem than the failure to “see complex relationships.”
-Daniel
I feel sorry for Louie for having the unforeseen bad luck of having *that scene* between Pamela and Louie take place in such proximity to the scene between Jaime and Cersei.
No matter how you feel about either scene, it is almost Impossible to have a pure discussion about what happened between Pamela and Louie because all conversation about it is now filtered through the GoT (zeitgeist) lens.
It’s a shame, because Louis is telling very deliberate stories with a sophistication you rarely see, whereas GoT is making a series of clumsy adaptational choices. Arya refusing to finish The Hound and Shae being a vengeful whore were two more where they lost television continuity for the sake of staying true to book characters who had greatly diverged. The real problem with Jaime and Cersei wasn’t that raping her necessarily changed their relationship (or spoiled his “redemption arc”), but that it ought to have made their reunion far more charged than we saw in episode 10.
Alan devoting whole sections to rape just because it’s a fashionable trigger (or perhaps because The AV Club did and he feels he has to compete?) ignores the actual, disparate subjects that deserve discussion.
FYI – chaining your dog (or dragon?) actually is against the law and considering abuse in some states/municipalities:
[www.unchainyourdog.org]
FYI- I thought Renner was very good in American Hustle
Having watched the entire season of The Three Musketeers I can say that Peter Capaldi is given much more to do and by the end you can see why he took the role. They also gave each Musketeer an episode or two where they focused on their past so that they each became more distinct. I agree that the first two episodes were not the best but later episodes improve.
I get what Dan is saying about ignoring rape being a potential problem. But I do think that Alan is a bit overly fixated on this in this instance. I get that the scene didnt come off as intended. But people have really gone overboad in the “IT WAS RAPE. CERSI WAS FIGHTING IT” camp. It wasn’t THAT black and white. It was misleading and confusing. But not as black and white and wrong as Alan and his blogger cohorts looking for outrageous article headlines in search of clicks will have you believe.
Oh, and I highly enjoyed the podcast. great job, lads. I don’t miss the video show AT ALL. Kinda wished you just did audio podcasts. I don’t watch the video show as I dont have a video ipod, so I end up missing out on half of your conversations. Miss the old days when content ruled over pomp, circumstance, and tablet clicks.
“The thing that didnt’ happen” is really stupid. I’m glad they’re (seemingly) skipping it.
Fargo. The guy that Lester greets as he’s on his way to the “bathroom” of the diner is the used car guy. And it seems that he’s pleased to see Lester so I would assume Lester had recently helped him insurance wise.
I disagree that season 3 of Game of Thrones was better than season 4. Season 4 was the best season by far. Other than the Jaime sept scene and the disappointing finale (which by the way season 3 had the much worse “crowd surfing” finale) season 4 was fantastic stuff. I would bet you almost anything that Alan Sepinwall wouldn’t even be able to name 3 top moments in season 3. In Season 4 we have the awesome moment when Arya gets Needle back in the inn, the Purple Wedding, The trial of Tyrion, and Oberyn vs The Mountain. What do we exactly get in season 3 besides the Red Wedding and Lord Beric vs The Hound? Season 3 devoted a huge amount of time to Ramsay Snow and Robb Stark who Alan doesn’t like. I’m perplexed how he enjoyed season 3 more.
I don’t care if Alan criticizes Got, but most of his arguments are so disappointing. He misses a lot of things.
Like it or not, the rape scene was pretty much what Alex Graves said: rape and not rape. Jaime’s attitude was very rapish. Cersei’s reaction not so much. She’s disturbed by the place where they are having sex, but as she say “no” she also kiss Jaime and wrap her legs around him. The way Graves direct the scene was heavy handed, but still… Even if Alan perceives the scene as rape, why the characters had to perceive as well?
See, the “rape” scene mirrors the last scene between Jaime and Cersei. During the first scene, Cersei says “someone might see us” and Jaime replies “I don’t care”. During the other scene it’s Jaime who says “someone might see us” and Cersei who says “I don’t care”.
Besides that, there’s no reason to bring this subject again because Cersei told Jaime she loves him. Doesn’t matter if Cersei believes or not she was raped, she was obviously manipulating Jaime. Cersei played the incest card to rebel against Tywin. She needed Jaime by her side, hence the timely fashion she professes her love: right after talking to her father.
The Daenerys plot seems to be another thing I at least expected Alan to acnowledge. GRRM uses his novels to question the archetypes used in fantasy. Ned, the archetype of the fantasy hero was the first victim, followed by Khal Drogo, the archetype of the invencible barbarian warrior. Now we have the noble ruler who has a happy and good reign archetype. Daenerys has the noblest of the intentions, yet reality is something different. She starts as the Breaker of Chains, and as the season progresses her former slaves want the old regime back and Daenerys herself put her dragons in chains. Oh, the irony.
Don’t miss the game of thrones season 5 episode 1 online on April 12, 2015.
Watch “The wars to come” game of thrones season 5 episode 1 online