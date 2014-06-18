Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! We weren’t able to do a video show this week, and given what an eventful week it was – with finales of three different great series, plus a bunch of notable debuts, plus our ongoing “Friday Night Lights” season 2 rewatch – we wound up recording what may well be the longest Firewall & Iceberg Podcast ever. Buckle up for spoilers, many references to “Fargo” wedding rings, even more discussion of rape and rape(ish) scenes on television, and Dan actually being sympathetic to poor baby Gracie Belle for what may be the first time in history.

The rundown:

“Rectify”(00:01:20 – 00:12:30) “Almost Royal” (00:12:45 – 00:19:20) “Musketeers” (00:19:20 – 00:25:49) “The Last Ship” (00:25:50 – 00:37:10) “Game of Thrones” (00:37:30 – 01:13:10) “Louie” (01:13:20 – 01:39:15) “Fargo” (01:39:20 – 02:06:50) “Friday Night Lights” (02:06:55 – 02:24:00)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.