Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 237: ‘Extant,’ ‘The Bridge’ & more

#Friday Night Lights
07.02.14 4 years ago

Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for the last cross-continental Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for a bit, as I’ll be in Los Angeles next week for the Television Critics Association press tour, then in San Diego for Comic-Con, and Dan and I will be recording some video and/or audio shows from the same room for a few weeks. Before my travels begin, we dealt with a couple of next week’s drama premieres, answered your questions – including some more talk about “Community” and “HIEROGLYPH!” to follow yesterday’s video discussion – and moved on to a pivotal episode of “Friday Night Lights” season 2, featuring both a trip to Mexico and the introduction of the mysterious Santiago.

The rundown:

“Extant” (00:01:35 – 00:11:35)

“The Bridge” (00:11:40 – 00:20:00)

Listener Mail – “Hieroglyph” and shows that never aired (00:20:30 – 00:29:00)

Listener Mail – “Community” and shows with strange journeys (00:29:05 – 00:37:15)

Listener Mail – Swag (00:37:20 – 00:44:40)

“Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:44:45 – 01:03:50)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

