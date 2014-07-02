Happy Wednesday, boys and girls! Time for the last cross-continental Firewall & Iceberg Podcast for a bit, as I’ll be in Los Angeles next week for the Television Critics Association press tour, then in San Diego for Comic-Con, and Dan and I will be recording some video and/or audio shows from the same room for a few weeks. Before my travels begin, we dealt with a couple of next week’s drama premieres, answered your questions – including some more talk about “Community” and “HIEROGLYPH!” to follow yesterday’s video discussion – and moved on to a pivotal episode of “Friday Night Lights” season 2, featuring both a trip to Mexico and the introduction of the mysterious Santiago.

The rundown:

“Extant” (00:01:35 – 00:11:35) “The Bridge” (00:11:40 – 00:20:00) Listener Mail – “Hieroglyph” and shows that never aired (00:20:30 – 00:29:00) Listener Mail – “Community” and shows with strange journeys (00:29:05 – 00:37:15) Listener Mail – Swag (00:37:20 – 00:44:40) “Friday Night Lights” Season 2 (00:44:45 – 01:03:50)

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.