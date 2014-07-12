Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 238: Emmys, ‘The Strain,’ ‘Masters of Sex’ & more

07.12.14

The

Happy Saturday, boys and girls! Time for a weekend, in-person Firewall & Iceberg Podcast! I'm finally in town for press tour, which meant Dan and I belatedly got to sit down to discuss the Emmy nominations, review “The Strain” and “Masters of Sex” (and, briefly, “The Divide”) and discuss a surprising/mortifying moment for Dan at press tour earlier today. We'll hopefully have both a video show and a podcast in the coming week, but we'll see.

The rundown: 

“The Strain” (18:35 – 30:50)
“Masters of Sex” Season 2 (30:55 – 38:55)
“The Divide” (39:00 – 44:50)
Jew/Not-a-Jew (44:55 – 52:35)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.

There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

