Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 238: Emmys, ‘The Strain,’ ‘Masters of Sex’ & more

Happy Saturday, boys and girls! Time for a weekend, in-person Firewall & Iceberg Podcast! I'm finally in town for press tour, which meant Dan and I belatedly got to sit down to discuss the Emmy nominations, review “The Strain” and “Masters of Sex” (and, briefly, “The Divide”) and discuss a surprising/mortifying moment for Dan at press tour earlier today. We'll hopefully have both a video show and a podcast in the coming week, but we'll see.
The rundown:
“The Strain” (18:35 – 30:50)
“Masters of Sex” Season 2 (30:55 – 38:55)
“The Divide” (39:00 – 44:50)
Jew/Not-a-Jew (44:55 – 52:35)
“Masters of Sex” Season 2 (30:55 – 38:55)
“The Divide” (39:00 – 44:50)
Jew/Not-a-Jew (44:55 – 52:35)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.
There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
The time breakdown on this page is for last week’s show.
Fixed!
-Daniel
So, dhould Gabby Hoffman now no longer look towards getting universal praise in all her works from the TV critic community in light of this discovery concerning her religion ?
Jay – Because of our universal love for Jews or our universal hatred of Catholics?
-Daniel
Alan … bubbeleh … I’m a loyal fan, I bought your book, I love your reviews and insights.
But I have to say, please stop using “ICYMI” in every other tweet you send out. The entire *point* of Twitter is ICYMI, you don’t need to keep saying it. Please don’t make me unfollow you.
Otherwise, keep up the great work.
Psst! Miss Rosa is played by Barbara Rosenblat, not Rosenthal.
What if Helena from Orphan Black jumped over to The Strain and helped Vasily Fet fight vampires? Mind. Blown.