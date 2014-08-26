Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! You want a lot of Emmy ranting from me and Dan on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast? Boy, have you got it! We did about 45 minutes on all the Emmy predictability (and the many good moments in the show itself) before jumping over to catch up on IFC’s “Garfunkel and Oates” and break down “Rectify” season 2, before shifting into the stretch of “Friday Night Lights” season 2 that began to remind us of the good show it was both before and after.
The rundown:
I’ve been waiting all night to hear Angry Dan.
Thank you thank you thank you for acknowledging the double standard that many in the critic community have over complancency with emmy winners. I must admist I almost pre-drafted a response calling you out on such, to thank you :)
A quick bit on Modern Fam. I still watch and am a fan and while you guys noted it’s not the cool show anymore, at least its a winner that’s not some archaic CBS 3 cam sit com with 10 second pauses between dialuge (cough BBT). I guess what I am saying is, it could be a lot worse…
When Daniel Holden coffeed Ted Jr’s ass, Feinberg was like “Good to see you commit to something”.
I agree that it would have been nice to see James Garner recognized more prominently in the telecast; but feel that it was even more egregious not to have done something more significant to mark the passing of Sid Ceasar
Yeah, Sid was a giant and even more important than Garner. That said, his heyday was even further in the past than Garner’s (pretty much confined to the ’50s), and I don’t remember the last time the Emmys did that kind of break-out tribute to a pioneer like that. I’m assuming Lucy got one, but did Berle?