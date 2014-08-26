Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 243: Emmys, ‘Garfunkel and Oates’ & more

08.26.14 6 Comments

The

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! You want a lot of Emmy ranting from me and Dan on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast? Boy, have you got it! We did about 45 minutes on all the Emmy predictability (and the many good moments in the show itself) before jumping over to catch up on IFC’s “Garfunkel and Oates” and break down “Rectify” season 2, before shifting into the stretch of “Friday Night Lights” season 2 that began to remind us of the good show it was both before and after.

The rundown:

The 2014 Emmys (00:00:45 – 00:43:10)
“Garfunkel and Oates” (00:43:10 – 00:54:50)
“Rectify Season 2 (00:55:00 – 01:13:10)
“Friday Night Lights” Summer Rewatch (01:13:15 – 01:38:10)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

