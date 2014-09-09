Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Buckle up for a very long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast that runs the gamut, from our attempt to find anything redeeming in FOX’s “Utopia,” through some discussion of the “New Girl” & “Mindy Project” premieres, then into some important listener questions before we jump into “The Leftovers” finale and the start of the all-important “Friday Night Lights” volleyball arc. Only two episodes to go. Sigh.
The rundown:
Rectify. Leftovers. One written about humans, the other written about concepts. I’d like to observe Leftovers fans interacting with people in their lives, to see if they’re talking to humans or concepts.
For Pete’s sake did you really burn through 10 minutes of the podcast with Dan’s criticism on the Leftovers mostly based in his inability to remember events from two weeks ago ? They had a pretty thorough “previously on” segment that bridged the events from ep 8 to the finale. Dan, how do you cope when a show is on a several months hiatus between seasons ???
LehLegacy – I thought my criticism was more about the emotional flow of the last few episodes of the season. But if what you got was that I just didn’t remember, then I guess that’s what you got.
Oh well.
-Daniel
What Dan doesn’t understand about Glen on FNL is that Glen is completely worth it, if only for the way that Kyle Chandler says the name “Glen.”
I have no interest in Utopia, but in that one woman’s defense, she was pronouncing Tantra/Tantric the correct way (or at least the same way my Buddhism professor in college pronounced it).
I didn’t hear the woman in Utopia say it, but, after listening to the confusion, I asked my friend, who has an MA in religious studies with a focus on Buddhism, and the pronunciation is closer to “tun-tra” than “tan-tra”.
Just a helpful piece of information: That was Tim Cook (not Steve Jobs, for obvious reasons) on stage doing the Apple presentation while you were recording the podcast.