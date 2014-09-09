Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 245: ‘The Leftovers,’ ‘Utopia’ & more

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Buckle up for a very long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast that runs the gamut, from our attempt to find anything redeeming in FOX’s “Utopia,” through some discussion of the “New Girl” & “Mindy Project” premieres, then into some important listener questions before we jump into “The Leftovers” finale and the start of the all-important “Friday Night Lights” volleyball arc. Only two episodes to go. Sigh.

The rundown:

“Utopia” (00:00:50 – 00:12:40)
“New Girl” Season 4 (00:12:45 – 00:22:40)
“Mindy Project” Season 3 (00:22:45 – 00:30:45)
Listener Mail: “Veronica Mars” viewing and TV paintball (00:30:50 – 00:41:30)
“The Leftovers” finale including Listener Mail (00:41:40 – 01:07:30)
“Friday Night Lights” Season 2, episodes 12 & 13 (01:07:55 – 01:44:20)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

