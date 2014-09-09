Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Buckle up for a very long Firewall & Iceberg Podcast that runs the gamut, from our attempt to find anything redeeming in FOX’s “Utopia,” through some discussion of the “New Girl” & “Mindy Project” premieres, then into some important listener questions before we jump into “The Leftovers” finale and the start of the all-important “Friday Night Lights” volleyball arc. Only two episodes to go. Sigh.

The rundown:

“Utopia” (00:00:50 – 00:12:40) “New Girl” Season 4 (00:12:45 – 00:22:40) “Mindy Project” Season 3 (00:22:45 – 00:30:45) Listener Mail: “Veronica Mars” viewing and TV paintball (00:30:50 – 00:41:30) “The Leftovers” finale including Listener Mail (00:41:40 – 01:07:30) “Friday Night Lights” Season 2, episodes 12 & 13 (01:07:55 – 01:44:20)

