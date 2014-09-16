Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 246

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for the first of a two-podcast week for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Since there are so many shows debuting this weekend and early next week, we decided to deal with this week’s early premieres while wrapping up our “Friday Night Lights” season 2 discussion today – with an epic hour discussion of the final two episodes and an attempt to rank the worst characters and ideas of the season – and we’ll be back on Thursday or Friday to talk about “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham” and a bunch of other new and returning shows.

NOTE: Due to lots of recent problems with the Skype connection, we tried a new method of recording the show this week. As with all things technical, there will be a learning curve, and it may not sound perfect all the time. But we continue to try things!

The rundown:

“Red Band Society” (00:01:00 – 00:11:50) “Mysteries of Laura” (00:11:50 – 00:22:45) “Friday Night Lights” Summer ReWatch (00:22:50 – 01:22:05)

