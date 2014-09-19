Happy Friday, boys and girls! We promised a double shot of Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, and we delivered! After wrapping up the “Friday Night Lights” rewatch on Tuesday, we got deeper into the flood of new fall shows with some talk about “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham,” “Scorpion” and “Forever” before answering a listener question and wrapping things up with some “You’re the Worst” retrospective talk. Back Tuesday with even more debuts, including the fall’s best new show, “Transparent.”

The rundown:

“Madam Secretary” (00:01:10 – 00:11:40) “Gotham” (00:11:40 – 00:23:25) “Scorpion” (00:23:25 – 00:34:30) “Forever” (00:34:30 – 00:44:20) Listener Mail – How to Review a TV Show (00:44:35 – 00:52:00) “You’re the Worst” finale (00:52:00 – 01:06:55)

