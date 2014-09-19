Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 247: ‘Gotham,’ ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Forever’ & more

The

Happy Friday, boys and girls! We promised a double shot of Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, and we delivered! After wrapping up the “Friday Night Lights” rewatch on Tuesday, we got deeper into the flood of new fall shows with some talk about “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham,” “Scorpion” and “Forever” before answering a listener question and wrapping things up with some “You’re the Worst” retrospective talk. Back Tuesday with even more debuts, including the fall’s best new show, “Transparent.”

The rundown:

“Madam Secretary” (00:01:10 – 00:11:40)
“Gotham” (00:11:40 – 00:23:25)
“Scorpion” (00:23:25 – 00:34:30)
“Forever” (00:34:30 – 00:44:20)
Listener Mail – How to Review a TV Show (00:44:35 – 00:52:00)
“You’re the Worst” finale (00:52:00 – 01:06:55)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

