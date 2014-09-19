Happy Friday, boys and girls! We promised a double shot of Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, and we delivered! After wrapping up the “Friday Night Lights” rewatch on Tuesday, we got deeper into the flood of new fall shows with some talk about “Madam Secretary,” “Gotham,” “Scorpion” and “Forever” before answering a listener question and wrapping things up with some “You’re the Worst” retrospective talk. Back Tuesday with even more debuts, including the fall’s best new show, “Transparent.”
The rundown:
You’re the Worst is good but if we’re going to call out the roommate as having Ross Gellar’s mannerisms then someone should point out that Aya Cash is basically doing a Kathryn Hahn impression.
One question: why is the show’s name “Scorpion”? I could never understand that.
It’s Gabel’s government codename, dating back to an incident featured in the flashback with the awful Robert Patrick makeup.
“You’re the Worst” is the best rom-com since “Saving Private Ryan.”