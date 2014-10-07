Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 251: ‘The Flash,’ ‘The Affair’ & more

#Twin Peaks #The Flash
10.07.14 4 years ago

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we discuss yesterday's news of the '90s coming back to life in today's TV, then review a bunch of new shows debuting this week before breaking down “The Strain” season finale.

Looks like next week's podcast will be on Monday.

The rundown:

“Twin Peaks”/”Say Anything” news (00:00:40 – 00:16:00)
“The Flash” (00:16:00 – 00:25:30)
“Kingdom” (00:25:30 – 00:40:00)
“Cristela” (00:40:00 – 00:46:45)
“The Affair” (00:46:45 – 00:56:45)
“The Strain” finale (00:56:55 – 01:20:00)

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.

There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

