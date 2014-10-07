Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 251: ‘The Flash,’ ‘The Affair’ & more

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Time for another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which we discuss yesterday's news of the '90s coming back to life in today's TV, then review a bunch of new shows debuting this week before breaking down “The Strain” season finale.

Looks like next week's podcast will be on Monday.

The rundown:

“Twin Peaks”/”Say Anything” news (00:00:40 – 00:16:00) “The Flash” (00:16:00 – 00:25:30) “Kingdom” (00:25:30 – 00:40:00) “Cristela” (00:40:00 – 00:46:45) “The Affair” (00:46:45 – 00:56:45) “The Strain” finale (00:56:55 – 01:20:00)

