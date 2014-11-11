Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Some creative tension went into this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in that I would have been happy if we had devoted the entire thing to “Too Many Cooks,” while Dan would have been happy if we hadn’t discussed “Too Many Cooks” at all. In the end, we did a good 10 minutes on it, and another hour-plus on both new premieres of the week (“The Missing,” “State of Affairs”), checking in on ongoing dramas (“Gotham,” “Homeland”) and answering some mail that was somehow not about “Too Many Cooks.”
The rundown:
“The Missing” (00:00:50 – 00:09:10)
“State of Affairs” (00:09:10 – 00:18:25)
Listener Mail: “Too Many Cooks” (00:18:35 – 00:28:45)
Listener Mail: Critics’ Poll Predictions (00:28:55 – 00:36:00)
Listener Mail: Shared narrative universes (00:36:00 – 00:42:15)
“Homeland” check-in (00:42:15 – 00:50:50)
“Gotham” check-in (00:50:50 – 01:10:35)
No Worricker talk? I am sure it will be up for Emmy’s given the people behind the scenes and in front of the camera. Dan have you been keeping up with the Masterpiece political thriller?
I have not been, no.
Sorry!
-Daniel
Poor Smarf, lol.
So how is Gotham turning out? I haven’t seen it yet.
The “bootleg” Too Many Cooks was probably official. I saw it that morning due to a tweet from adult swim.
Humble request for this great podcast: spend less time over the year ranking TV shows and talking about top 10 lists (or various awards’ predictions then results).
The thing that I’ve noticed about my top ten this year is how few dramas are on it. Comedy has had a stellar year and I really want to find a way to work Cosmos and 30 for 30 in there.
and now I want Gotham to jump forward a couple years so that Max from Parenthood can play Lil Wayne.
‘The Missing’ is an excellent, well-written, acted, and directed drama – fathoms deeper and much much better than ‘Gotham’, ‘Homeland’, and most of what else passes for drama currently on US screens. Recommended for anybody itching for some adult drama after ‘Olive Kitteridge’.
Other excellent, recommended UK dramas just starting (or ending) new seasons include ‘The Fall’ and ‘Peaky Blinders’, both available on Netflix.