Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 256: ‘State of Affairs,’ ‘Too Many Cooks’ & more

11.11.14

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! Some creative tension went into this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in that I would have been happy if we had devoted the entire thing to “Too Many Cooks,” while Dan would have been happy if we hadn’t discussed “Too Many Cooks” at all. In the end, we did a good 10 minutes on it, and another hour-plus on both new premieres of the week (“The Missing,” “State of Affairs”), checking in on ongoing dramas (“Gotham,” “Homeland”) and answering some mail that was somehow not about “Too Many Cooks.”

The rundown:

“The Missing” (00:00:50 – 00:09:10)
“State of Affairs” (00:09:10 – 00:18:25)
Listener Mail: “Too Many Cooks” (00:18:35 – 00:28:45)
Listener Mail: Critics’ Poll Predictions (00:28:55 – 00:36:00)
Listener Mail: Shared narrative universes (00:36:00 – 00:42:15)
“Homeland” check-in (00:42:15 – 00:50:50)
“Gotham” check-in (00:50:50 – 01:10:35)
