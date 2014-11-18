Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 257: All-mailbag edition

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! A slow week and a plethora of good questions – several of them touching on subjects we were itching to talk about anyway – led to an all-mailbag edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Dan and I answered your questions about Bill Cosby, Glen Larson, “Arrow,” “Black-ish” and another podcast: the “This American Life” spin-off “Serial.”
The rundown:
Listener Mail: NBC's Bill Cosby Comedy (00:01:45 – 00:09:15)
Listener Mail: Glen Larson's passing (00:09:25 – 00:18:05)
Listener Mail: “Serial” (00:18:05 – 00:44:00)
Listener Mail: Desert Island Viewing Options (00:44:00 – 00:48:20)
Listener Mail: “Arrow” check-in (00:48:20 – 01:00:55)
Listener Mail: “Black-ish” check-in (01:01:40 – 01:08:10)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.
There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.
Pausing the podcast to note that Sara getting on a bus (boat) and handing Laurel her jacket is exactly how the second season ends. Laurel even notes that “it fits.” Detective Lance looks at Laurel wearing the jacket and warns her about getting any ideas. So, yeah, that’s what they did.
Ah, right. And then they killed her, anyway!
On the Serial podcast’s Subreddit, there’s a post by a man claiming to be the victim’s brother and a comment in the thread by a Moderator saying his identify has been confirmed. He gives some insight into how the family views things.
In the whodunnit sweepstakes… it seems likely at this point that Adnan is guilty but that more people helped him cover it up than just Jay. Someone that Jay would lie for, someone he’d change his story to protect, creating all these inconsistencies…
But if somehow he is not and they pull a rabbit out of the hat at the end with some kind of left-field new evidence that shakes up the real world case – how do you guys feel about the ethics of that? That hypothetically they may (if that happens) have held onto stuff till it aired?
About Arrow i completely agree. Im afraid with the overload with these “heroes” they are turning the show into a caricature of its own.