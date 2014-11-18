Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 257: All-mailbag edition

#Serial #Blackish #Bill Cosby #Arrow
Senior Television Writer
11.18.14 4 Comments

The

Happy Tuesday, boys and girls! A slow week and a plethora of good questions – several of them touching on subjects we were itching to talk about anyway – led to an all-mailbag edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast. Dan and I answered your questions about Bill Cosby, Glen Larson, “Arrow,” “Black-ish” and another podcast: the “This American Life” spin-off “Serial.”

The rundown:

Listener Mail: NBC's Bill Cosby Comedy (00:01:45 – 00:09:15)
Listener Mail: Glen Larson's passing (00:09:25 – 00:18:05)
Listener Mail: “Serial” (00:18:05 – 00:44:00)
Listener Mail: Desert Island Viewing Options (00:44:00 – 00:48:20)
Listener Mail: “Arrow” check-in (00:48:20 – 01:00:55)
Listener Mail: “Black-ish” check-in (01:01:40 – 01:08:10)
As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan's blog.

There's also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Serial#Blackish#Bill Cosby#Arrow
TAGSarrowBILL COSBYBLACKISHFirewall Icebergserial

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 15 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP