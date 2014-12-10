Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 260: Best TV of 2014

It’s that time of year, boys and girls! Time for the annual Firewall & Iceberg Podcast Best of 2014 episode! Yes, I already published my top 10 list, and Dan already published his, and HitFix has already published its 2014 TV critics poll, so it’s not like there will be anything new to anyone who’s been visiting the site in the past week. But we still get to go back and forth and talk about a lot of shows we love, after a discussion at the top of the show of the critics poll results. It’s all one big best-of smorgasboard, so no rundown required this week.

That said, SPOILER WARNING: We do at various points probably give away some stuff in our individual show discussion. I can’t think of anything hugely major, like deaths and whatnot, but I know it is a thing people often ask when we do retrospective things like this.

As always, send questions to firewalliceberg@hitfix.com. You can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, subscribe on IHeartRadio or stream it on Dan’s blog.

There’s also now a complete archive of all the podcasts to date.