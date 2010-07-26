Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 27: Comic-Con, ‘Rubicon,’ press tour and ‘Mad Men’

#Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
07.26.10 13 Comments

The

Mistakes were made. Lessons were learned. Podcasts are not meant to be recorded inside of San Diego-bound cars. So this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast was recorded in the safety, quiet and calm of my hotel room for press tour, and Dan and I both sound much, much much better than last week.
This is actually a two-podcast day for me, as I talked about “Mad Men,” Comic-Con and all things TV with Bill Simmons on the latest B.S. Report.
And here’s the rundown of what Dan and I discussed:

Intro and Comic-Con — 00:00 – 14:05

Press Tour Preview — 14:05 – 24:10

“Rubicon” — 24:10 – 31:35

“Mad Men” – 31:35 – 48:52
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file, or stream it at Dan’s blog.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Mad Men
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLcomicconFirewall IcebergMad MenRUBICON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 7 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP