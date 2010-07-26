Mistakes were made. Lessons were learned. Podcasts are not meant to be recorded inside of San Diego-bound cars. So this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast was recorded in the safety, quiet and calm of my hotel room for press tour, and Dan and I both sound much, much much better than last week.

This is actually a two-podcast day for me, as I talked about “Mad Men,” Comic-Con and all things TV with Bill Simmons on the latest B.S. Report

And here’s the rundown of what Dan and I discussed:

Intro and Comic-Con — 00:00 – 14:05

Press Tour Preview — 14:05 – 24:10

“Rubicon” — 24:10 – 31:35

“Mad Men” – 31:35 – 48:52