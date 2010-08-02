Firewall & Iceberg podcast, episode 28: Press tour and ‘Mad Men’

It’s Monday, so Fienberg and I snuck away from press tour for 40 minutes to record another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg podcast, devoted entirely to TCA and then to last night’s “Mad Men.”
The very simple rundown:
The TCA Press Tour to-date — 00:00 – 26:45
“Mad Men” — 26:45 – 39:28
FYI, the link to Dan’s blog doesn’t work.
Thanks. Fixed.
You should make a deal with Leo Larporte at [twit.tv] so we get can video casts of you two (sound might better too :)
“Put the suit on, Roger.”
I clicked on RSS feed link and received an error ” Safari can’t find the server “feed”. Could someone please tell me if that a problem with my settings, or the Hitflix end?
Sorry to bother yoy if it’s my ignorance causing the error, but I didn’t want to spend what usually turns into hours working on something I may not have control of.
Hey Alan!
I love your podcast. Could you include cover art in the MP3 files so that the podcast shows up nicely in iTunes? That would be awesome. Thanks!
Alan,sorry,but I have to ask you – why in the world are you not watching SPARTACUS BLOOD AND SAND?? I just finished its first season and,my god,this show is bloody awesome. It ranks with Breaking Bad,FNL and Mad Men as one of the best american tv shows in last ten (or even more) years. What a surprise! (and I watched first episode when it came out and said it was bull**it. Silly me :) Great writing from the authors,I am soooo surprised by the excellence of the show. You should check it out.