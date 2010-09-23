Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 38: ‘My Generation,’ ‘Outsourced,’ ‘$#*! My Dad Says’ and more new shows

The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview concludes, a day later than planned (thanks to Internet problems on my end; sorry, folks), with Dan and I taking a belated look at last night’s premieres, yesterday’s “American Idol” news and some early ratings before looking ahead to the four new shows debuting tonight and tomorrow.

The run-down:

The “American Idol” judging announcement — 01:40 – 08:30 Early ratings — 08:30 – 19:25 After-the-fact reviews of new Wednesday shows — 19:30 – 32:10 “My Generation” — 32:15 – 37:20 “Feces My Dad Says” — 37:22 – 42:35 “Outsourced” — 42:40 – 48:05 “Blue Bloods” — 49:15 – 52:05

We likely won’t have time to answer questions on the next few shows, but just in case, you can always reach us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com