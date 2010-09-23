Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 38: ‘My Generation,’ ‘Outsourced,’ ‘$#*! My Dad Says’ and more new shows

Senior Television Writer
09.23.10 10 Comments

The

The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview concludes, a day later than planned (thanks to Internet problems on my end; sorry, folks), with Dan and I taking a belated look at last night’s premieres, yesterday’s “American Idol” news and some early ratings before looking ahead to the four new shows debuting tonight and tomorrow.

The run-down:

The “American Idol” judging announcement — 01:40 – 08:30
Early ratings — 08:30 – 19:25
After-the-fact reviews of new Wednesday shows — 19:30 – 32:10
“My Generation” — 32:15 – 37:20
“Feces My Dad Says” — 37:22 – 42:35
“Outsourced” — 42:40 – 48:05
“Blue Bloods” — 49:15 – 52:05

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

We likely won’t have time to answer questions on the next few shows, but just in case, you can always reach us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com

Around The Web

TAGSFirewall Iceberg

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP