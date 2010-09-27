The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview ended last week, but there are still a couple of new shows debuting this week, plus a few returning shows of note, plus a “Mad Men” episode with lots of ambiguous developments to debate. Plus, you get a brief glimpse of how, sadly, the podcast sausage gets made!
The run-down:
“No Ordinary Family” — 01:20 – 10:25
“Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 10:26 – 21:00
“The Good Wife” — 21:00 – 25:50
“Human Target” — 25:55 – 33:50
“Mad Men” — 34:15 – 56:20
After perusing the major events of 1965 on Wikipedia, I’ve come up with a list of possible moments that could be thematically interesting for the show to touch on. Considering this episode ends in mid-august, the final historical event should fall some time in either October or early November. Here’s what I came up with:
-10/4 Pope Paul VI visits the United States. He appears for a Mass in Yankee Stadium and makes a speech at the United Nations.
-10/10 The first group of Cuban refugees travels to the U.S.
-10/15 The student-run National Coordinating Committee to End the War in Vietnam stages the first public burning of a draft card in the United States to result in arrest under the new law.
-10/17 The NY World’s Fair at Flushing Meadows, NY, closes. Due to financial losses, some of the projected site park improvements fail to materialize.
-11/2 Republican John Lindsay is elected mayor of New York City
-11/9 (two events) Several U.S. states (VT, NH, MA, CT, RI, NY and portions of NJ) and parts of Canada are hit by a series of blackouts lasting up to 13Â½ hours.
-11/9 In New York City, 22-year-old Catholic Worker Movement member Roger Allen LaPorte sets himself on fire in front of the United Nations building in protest of the war.
-11/14 Battle of the Ia Drang: In the Ia Drang Valley of the Central Highlands in Vietnam, the first major engagement of the war between regular United States and North Vietnamese forces begins.
my money is on the events of 11/9 or possibly 10/4
Good work Alex. The black-out. Bingo.
I totally agree with Alan that Don was pulling away from Faye in their last scene at the end of the episode, and I agree with the analysis as to why (self-loathing). But I also think he was *seeing* Megan for the first time immediately thereafter.
I also think that it’s the blackout. If we stick to the one month per episode rule, we should be on track. They haven’t been explicit the last couple of episodes, but the Summer Man was June-ish and it’s now at least seven weeks later since Greg was home then. So you figure that it’s August right now, September next episode, October after that, and November for the finale.
The only sticky wicket is that they may want to do more than one episode before Lucky Strike leaves them in the lurch, which would slow down the finale.
Re Human Target – i’ll happily follow it to Friday. HOpe i’m not the only one.
Re: Mad Men – definitely they’ll go with the Blackout of 11/9. if you were alive then it was HUGE. i can testify to that (my 11th birthday party!). With regard to Megan, i hypothesize that Don sees Megan as a creative inspiration – something similar to his Kodak Carousel moment. There is something about her innocence/naivete that he will find a way to use to his advantage.
I believe that something involving civil rights will be the event that the show would touch on. I think it will either be the Voting Rights Act of 1965 or Johnson signing executive Order 11246 which which enforces affirmative action for the first time.
I don’t know. Those don’t really lend themselves to any kind of story, besides Roger remarking on what he saw in the paper that day.
I’d say that the show didn’t give us a lot of reason to expect a Don/Megan pairing, except that last season an episode ended with him looking at Ms. Farell and caressing the grass and we all know how that turned out.
My money’s on this:
[en.wikipedia.org]
Too much mischief can be done in the dark, as a whorechild would know….