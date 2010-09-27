Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 39: ‘No Ordinary Family,’ ‘Law & Order: Los Angeles,’ ‘Human Target’ & more

#The Good Wife #Mad Men
Senior Television Writer
09.27.10 8 Comments

The

The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview ended last week, but there are still a couple of new shows debuting this week, plus a few returning shows of note, plus a “Mad Men” episode with lots of ambiguous developments to debate. Plus, you get a brief glimpse of how, sadly, the podcast sausage gets made!

The run-down:


“No Ordinary Family” — 01:20 – 10:25
“Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 10:26 – 21:00
“The Good Wife” — 21:00 – 25:50
“Human Target” — 25:55 – 33:50
“Mad Men” — 34:15 – 56:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

We should have time for reader mail again starting next week, so feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com

