The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast fall preview ended last week, but there are still a couple of new shows debuting this week, plus a few returning shows of note, plus a “Mad Men” episode with lots of ambiguous developments to debate. Plus, you get a brief glimpse of how, sadly, the podcast sausage gets made!

“No Ordinary Family” — 01:20 – 10:25 “Law & Order: Los Angeles” — 10:26 – 21:00 “The Good Wife” — 21:00 – 25:50 “Human Target” — 25:55 – 33:50 “Mad Men” — 34:15 – 56:20

