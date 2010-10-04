It’s a grab-bag on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, including another tribute to the late Stephen J. Cannell, more discussion about the return of “Caprica,” another extended “Mad Men” discussion, and more.

The run-down:

Stephen J. Cannell — 00:00 – 08:30 “Saturday Night Live” — 09:10 – 18:00 The return of “Caprica” — 18:10 – 24:05 Reader Mail, Ratings and Show Titles — 24:40 – 35:10 “Mad Men” — 35:25 – 56:00

