Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 40: Stephen J. Cannell, ‘Caprica,’ Bryan Cranston on ‘SNL’ and more

It’s a grab-bag on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, including another tribute to the late Stephen J. Cannell, more discussion about the return of “Caprica,” another extended “Mad Men” discussion, and more.

The run-down:

Stephen J. Cannell — 00:00 – 08:30
“Saturday Night Live” — 09:10 – 18:00
The return of “Caprica” — 18:10 – 24:05
Reader Mail, Ratings and Show Titles — 24:40 – 35:10
“Mad Men” — 35:25 – 56:00

