It’s a grab-bag on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, including another tribute to the late Stephen J. Cannell, more discussion about the return of “Caprica,” another extended “Mad Men” discussion, and more.
The run-down:
Stephen J. Cannell — 00:00 – 08:30
“Saturday Night Live” — 09:10 – 18:00
The return of “Caprica” — 18:10 – 24:05
Reader Mail, Ratings and Show Titles — 24:40 – 35:10
“Mad Men” — 35:25 – 56:00
The big problem with SNL the last few years is that every skit is a parody of some celebrity or pop culture figure; there are no long-running original characters like Wayne & Garth, Craig & Arianna, Hans & Franz, etc.
Also, I agree the talk show parodies are overdone, but I still quote The Dakota Fanning Show and Celine Dion Show whenever I see either of them anywhere.
Always love your podcast but I HATE these new popups!
Debbie, I’m with you. The ad behavior today is making the site pretty much unreadable for me. Anytime I change pages, I get a 16 second commercial for Hereafter, that helpfully counts down to remind me of how much of my time it’s repeatedly wasting. This has happened on 2 different systems.
I had planned to pop in here, listen to the podcast and then check out a few articles, but since just coming to this page to view Alan’s podcast post has already launched “Hereafter” 3 times, I’m pretty sure I’m about to give up. (And for the record, I was well aware of the film before being slammed with its ads here; the intrusive ads have not increased my interest, they’ve just annoyed me enough that I probably won’t see it. )
Sorry Alan, your writing is good, but nothing is worth being slammed with ads so outrageously.
OK, so someone is on the case and has apparently reined in that obtrusive “Hereafter” ad. Thank you!
I guess I’m back as a reader again.
But Pharaoh is the new guy and there’s always an Obama sketch, so they’d have a new guy in a central role. So it’s maybe also a seniority thing.
Firewall and Iceberg drinking game:
Drink every time Alan asks Dan a question and he starts his reply with â€œWell, I donâ€™t necessarily think thatâ€¦.â€
Totally!
If only I didn’t listen to these in the car…
Thanks for answering my question Alan, and well done on the name! Do you know what other types of rating systems exist or may take into account internet viewing?
I am so relieved, Harish.
No other systems exist in any significant version. The networks monitor stuff like Hulu, but it simply doesn’t factor in.
Speculation on the final dominoes to fall in this season’s Mad Men:
Roger dies, leading Don to a recklessly-considered, don’t-want-to-end-up-like-him decision to propose to Faye, fulfilling her prophecy. Joan touches her tummy at the funeral, continuing the suspicion over The Question – but it will remain unresolved till next season.
Cosgrove reels in the Whale that saves the agency. Price returns to the UK. Setting up the agency to be renamed Sterling Cooper Draper Cosgrove, infuriating Pete, setting up a delicious new chapter in the ongoing Cosgrove v. Campbell feud.
Season finale takes place during the Nov. 1965 blackout of the Northeast.
I’ll probably get 0% of these right. But just in case I pick a few correctly, puttin’ em on the blog for future bragging rights.
SNL was funny when the cast was ugly. When looks became a big factor, talent went out the window.