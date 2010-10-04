Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 40

Happy Monday, boys and girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg time, as per usual.
After two weeks of frenzied fall preview podcast and even a few straggling reviews last week, this week is a bit more normal. We pay tribute to Stephen J. Cannell, make fun of “Saturday Night Live,” discuss the return of “Caprica,” answer some reader mail and spend a lot of time on “Mad Men.”
The breakdown…
Stephen J. Cannell — 00:00 – 08:30
“Saturday Night Live” — 09:10 – 18:00
The return of “Caprica” — 18:10 – 24:05
Reader Mail, Ratings and Show Titles — 24:40 – 35:10
“Mad Men” — 35:25 – 56:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store
And here’s the podcast…
Thanks for mentioning Cougar Town. I was about to say that it’s name makes it difficult for me to convince people to watch it.
OMG, Dan, Abe is BY FAR the best guy Peggy has hooked up with. Up until him, her track record was abysmal.
Mad Men – I agree with the reasons for Joan’s pause (what she might have been thinking) when speaking to Roger and not lighting the cigarette. Could one of the reasons also be that she paused because she realized it was a Lucky Strike cigarette?
25 SNL writers can’t come up with any funny material after three months? Look to the leader for blame.
“The Powers that Be” (with John Forsythe, Holland Taylor, David Hyde Pierce, Joseph Gordon Levitt, & Valerie Mahaffey) was good, but not successful