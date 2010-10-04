Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 40

10.04.10 8 years ago 5 Comments

Happy Monday, boys and girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg time, as per usual.

After two weeks of frenzied fall preview podcast and even a few straggling reviews last week, this week is a bit more normal. We pay tribute to Stephen J. Cannell, make fun of “Saturday Night Live,” discuss the return of “Caprica,” answer some reader mail and spend a lot of time on “Mad Men.”
The breakdown…
Stephen J. Cannell — 00:00 – 08:30
“Saturday Night Live” — 09:10 – 18:00
The return of “Caprica” — 18:10 – 24:05
Reader Mail, Ratings and Show Titles — 24:40 – 35:10
“Mad Men” — 35:25 – 56:00
And here’s the podcast…

