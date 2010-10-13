Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 41: ‘Luther,’ ’30 Rock,’ ‘Community,’ ‘Rubicon’ and more

Sorry for the delay on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, folks. As I say in the intro, it’s entirely my fault – and/or that of my internet service provider. But better late than never, we have a fairly full plate, including:
“Luther” — 02:00 – 05:45
“30 Rock”/”Community” — 05:50 – 15:25
Reader Mail (Fantasy TV) — 15:30 – 20:55
“Rubicon” — 22:50 – 32:00
“Mad Men” — 32:00 – 52:00
you probably heard that there was some posting for a casting call for rubicon out there which has people speculating that there will be a season two.
Dresden Files is the show you couldn’t name. Always liked Paul Blackthorne.
One comment:
Fantasy doesn’t need a bunch of special effects, if done well. Remember that TWILIGHT ZONE, OUTER LIMITS and other anthology shows relied on solid scripts and actors to compensate for small SFX budgets. The shame of this modern age of video toasters is that studios feel compelled to throw sweatshop rendering labor at the problem of interesting narratives, instead of fixing it in the script before anything’s shot.
Oh, yeah — just listening to Kim Morgan on TCM namecheck Val Lewton, the master of bringing chills on budget. If producers can step away from the sparkle vampires and, um, CGI, I think they’d make a go of it, arcs or no arcs….
There’s no audience for anthology shows anymore, unfortunately. Hasn’t been for a very long time. The closest you can get is something like Quantum Leap, which was an anthology that still had two continuing characters every week.
