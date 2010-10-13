Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 41: ‘Luther,’ ’30 Rock,’ ‘Community,’ ‘Rubicon’ and more

10.13.10 10 Comments

Sorry for the delay on this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, folks. As I say in the intro, it’s entirely my fault – and/or that of my internet service provider. But better late than never, we have a fairly full plate, including:

“Luther” — 02:00 – 05:45
“30 Rock”/”Community” — 05:50 – 15:25
Reader Mail (Fantasy TV) — 15:30 – 20:55
“Rubicon” — 22:50 – 32:00
“Mad Men” — 32:00 – 52:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

As always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

