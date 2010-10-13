Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 41

10.13.10 8 years ago 4 Comments

Happy Wednesday, Boys and Girls. Welcome to this week’s finally completed installment of The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We tried recording on Monday. We tried recording on Tuesday. We succeeded at recording today. HUZZAH!
In this week’s modified podcast, we reviewed BBC America’s “Luther,” talked about this Thursday’s stunt episodes of “30 Rock” and “Community,” answered a tiny bit of reader mail and then delved into the penultimate episodes of “Rubicon” and “Mad Men.”
Here’s the breakdown:
“Luther” — 02:00 – 05:45
“30 Rock”/”Community” — 05:50 – 15:25
Reader Mail — 15:30 – 20:55
“Rubicon” — 22:50 – 32:00
“Mad Men” — 32:00 – 52:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…

