No “Mad Men” for this week’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast? No problem, as Dan and I had tons of other things to discuss (so much, in fact, that we put off the “Boardwalk Empire” mid-season check-in for at least a week). We belatedly discussed “Sherlock,” Dan watched “In Treatment” for the first time, we got our zombie on with “The Walking Dead,” answered a bunch of reader mail and (at the end for the benefit of non-DirecTV viewers) previewed the fifth and final season of “Friday Night Lights.” The rundown:

“Sherlock” — 00:45 – 06:35 “In Treatment” — 06:40 – 17:00 “The Walking Dead” — 17:00 – 28:35 Reader Mail (on “Parks & Recreation,” TV couples and the economics of American TV) — 28:45 – 50:00 “Friday Night Lights” — 50:00 – 59:30

