Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 43

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is here.
No “Mad Men” this week. No special guests. But lots to talk about, as we review new seasons of “In Treatment” and “Friday Night Lights,” plus the premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
We also briefly talked about PBS’ “Sherlock,” since we missed that last week, and answered three pieces of reader mail.
Filling an hour was surprisingly easy.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Sherlock” — 00:45 – 06:35
“In Treatment” — 06:40 – 17:00
“The Walking Dead” — 17:00 – 28:35
Reader Mail — 28:45 – 50:00
“Friday Night Lights” — 50:00 – 59:30
Don’t scare us like that with talk of *shudder* Riley…UGH!!! I actually rather liked Buffy and Spike, even if she didn’t really love him.
Oh, I hated Buffy/Spike. I mean, I liked Buffy, and I liked Spike, but I felt like that relationship was there because the fans and creators understandably fell in love with James Marsters as Spike and they wanted that love reflected by the show’s main character. Never bought it.
Buffy/Spike is another one of those Logan/Veronica “reformed bad boy” situations that I know some viewers adore.
It turns out that I respond more to Geeks Successfully Wooing Way-Out-Of-Their-League hotties.
How *peculiar*!!!
-Daniel
IMO, I *get* Buffy & Spike but there’s something (deliberately) icky about the Slayer having anything with a man who tried to RAPE HER beside the business end of Mr. Pointy.
I just discovered this Logan is the Best…thing, and find it pretty upsetting to be honest. It’s diminished my appreciation for a perfectly fine character, unfortunately. Thank you, gentlemen, for confirming that I’m not wrong.
Oh, give Riley a break – he really wasn’t that bad! I mean, I’m not going to say I liked him, or thought he really added much to the show, but he was alright. And as for good relationships, I always thought that Willow/Oz was done well, perhaps even better than Buffy/Angel.
Just to clarify: I typically also dislike the reformed bad boy love interest. The reason I enjoyed the Veronica-Logan dynamic so much (at least until a certain point in Season 3) was that it seemed to illuminate Veronica’s own issues. My favorite parts of VM were frequently those that acknowledged Veronica’s own ethically dubious decisions, like when Keith would confront her about her lies or mistakes. I always preferred when Veronica occupied a morally gray area, and I felt her relationship with Logan was reflective of that.
Martin Freeman was also seen by at least a few people in the Hitchhikers Guide To The Galaxy.
I’m curious about your problems with the Dawn of the Dead remake. Is it because you’re a fan of the original, or do you think it has problems on its own, or both? I quite like it (other than the obligatory horror movie ending during the credits), and know a lot of fans of the original who share my opinion.
Brian – The “Dawn” remake isn’t bad. It’s got some scary bits and some gross bits. But Snyder is not a smart enough filmmaker for it to have anything under the surface. So I love the subtext and satirical elements of the original and miss anything original and meaningful that Snyder has to contribute…
-Daniel
AFAIK, Martin Freeman’s signed a contract for series two of ‘Sherlock’ first so the BBC and Warners are going to have to sort it out. Anyway, the way things are going Martin might have a much easier commute to Ireland…
Anyway, with The Apprentice tanking on Thursdays at 10pm, is there any chance NBC might try to air a full 3 hour block of their sitcoms? I know networks never seem to air comedies after 10 (and I really have no idea why) but I think a lineup of say Community, Parks & Rec, The Office, Outsourced, 30 Rock, and The Paul Reiser show could be great counter programming to The Mentalist and Private Practice at 10. And given the state of NBC’s lineup it certainly couldn’t hurt to try something different.
M – Well, NBC *did* have research showing that viewers wanted comedy at 10 p.m. That got us “The Jay Leno Show.” But maybe that research could be used for good as well as evil…
-Daniel
I have to agree with M. that a 3 hour sitcom block could work. Community, Outsourced, The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and The Paul Reiser Show, in that order, would be an interesting lineup for sure and potentially a very successful one.
Also, since Community faces a comedy behemoth and has the lowest ratings of the Thursday NBC comedies, should I be worried about its future? I mean it is NBC we are talking about.
I’m with you on the Victoria thing for HIMYM. That they haven’t brought her back, going on 2 and a half year from when she’d return from Germany, is a bad move. She was awesome.
*TEAR* for Parks and Recreation. Yet another reason to absolutely hate NBC.
And THANK YOU. I heart Barney and Robin too. Wish the show did so much more with the couple than what happened.
As someone who is from Texas and has traveled thorughout the southern U.S. I find it extremely annoying when I hear a pair of california wusses complain about southern accents on a tv show. Also using the PBS Sherlock Holmes tv movies as an excuse to pile on the Guy Ritchie film is just fucking weak.
Um, they weren’t complaining about the presence of the accents, they were complaining that the actors weren’t doing the accents correctly.
Don’t mess with Texas!!!
what a joke
On behalf of Texans, I apologize for Corey Lee Jackson’s comments. Bless his heart.
One of my favorite teevee couples has to be John Crichton and Aeryn Sun from “Farscape”, back when the Sci-Fi Channel didn’t have a completely ridiculous name.
There was a couple that literally went to hell and back with each other, so their choices had a significant resonance. Great show!