Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 43

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls.
Another installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is here.
No “Mad Men” this week. No special guests. But lots to talk about, as we review new seasons of “In Treatment” and “Friday Night Lights,” plus the premiere of AMC’s “The Walking Dead.”
We also briefly talked about PBS’ “Sherlock,” since we missed that last week, and answered three pieces of reader mail. 
Filling an hour was surprisingly easy.
Here’s the breakdown:
“Sherlock” — 00:45 – 06:35
“In Treatment” — 06:40 – 17:00
“The Walking Dead” — 17:00 – 28:35
Reader Mail — 28:45 – 50:00
“Friday Night Lights” — 50:00 – 59:30

