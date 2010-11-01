Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 44

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.
It’s time for November’s first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
We’re still figuring out how to fill in the gaps with no regular end-of-podcast segment.
But this week, we talked about “Chuck,” ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, “Modern Family” and “Boardwalk Empire.” We also answered two pieces of reader mail and we’re always happy to get more reader mail e-mailed to us at @sepinwall@hitfix.com and dan@hitfix.com.
Here’s this week’s breakdown:
“Chuck” — 01:45 – 10:10
30 for 30 — 10:20 – 20:45
“Modern Family” — 20:55 – 29:25
Reader Mail — 29:30 – 38:00
“Boardwalk Empire” 38:00 – 50:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]
And here’s the podcast…
Alan, if I had to predict your Top 10 of 2010, in no particular order, it would be Breaking Bad, Mad Men, Sons of Anarchy, Parks and Recreation, Terriers, Party Down, Friday Night Lights, Boardwalk Empire, Rubicon and Chuck. LOST just missed the cut.
My guess for Alan’s top 10 of 2010:
Breaking Bad
Mad Men
Parks and Recreation
Community
Terriers
Party Down
Boardwalk Empire
Justified…
And then two more shows out of the maybe list:
LOST – Alan loves the show and series finale, even though the season overall was pretty weak.
Rubicon – good show, but disappointing ending. Also? Cancelled.
Chuck – solid fun show, Alan loves it, but this season felt a bit monotonous.
Friday Night Lights – only because I don’t know whether it’s the DirectTV run or the NBC run that counts – so not sure if season 4 is included in 2010.
Sherlock – good show and a good ‘foreign’ entry, but terribly short.
Fringe – kind of a kickass season.
The League – No idea what Alan thinks about it, but I only recently started watching this show, and have been enjoying the heck out of it. One of my favorite comedies this season.
Outsourced – Just kidding!
I’m not sure why we’re guessing Alan’s top 10 on Dan’s blog, but I’m sure Alan won’t be doing JUST a top 10, but rather one list of ten for comedies, one more for dramas, maybe another for miscellaneous, then some episode ones, in his traditional “everyone gets a trophy” policy.
I think the polarization of LOST’s finale episode is so great, it actually overshadows how horrible the entire last season truly is
the last brilliant move by the producers…
I assume Sterling’s Gold will be much more like HIMYM’s Bro Code rather than Buffy Season 8.
Not wasting my money.