Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 44

Happy Monday, Boys and Girls.

It’s time for November’s first Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

We’re still figuring out how to fill in the gaps with no regular end-of-podcast segment.

But this week, we talked about “Chuck,” ESPN’s 30 for 30 series, “Modern Family” and “Boardwalk Empire.” We also answered two pieces of reader mail and we’re always happy to get more reader mail e-mailed to us at @sepinwall@hitfix.com and dan@hitfix.com.

Here’s this week’s breakdown:

“Chuck” — 01:45 – 10:10

30 for 30 — 10:20 – 20:45

“Modern Family” — 20:55 – 29:25

Reader Mail — 29:30 – 38:00

“Boardwalk Empire” 38:00 – 50:00

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

And here’s the podcast…