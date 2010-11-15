Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 46: ‘Glory Daze,’ ‘Backwash,’ ‘Human Target,’ reality TV & more

A busy, hour-plus installment of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, with several notable debuts (including an online one that amused us), one more ode to the brilliance of “Terriers,” and our attempt to introduce a new occasional feature on Dan’s love of reality TV and my ignorance of same. The rundown:
I am just starting the podcast, but NBC is moving ‘Parks and Recreation’ to the 9:30 timeslot!
Yes. We wrote up the NBC schedule earlier today, and I’ll have a Parks-specific post up later.
In response to Dan saying that shows never improve in the ratings in their second seasons, ‘The Office’ is the best example that I can think of.
‘House’ and ‘Glee’ also improved massively in their spring runs versus their fall runs of their first seasons.
Riley – “The Office” is certainly an example. “House” and “Glee” both may have gotten slight assistance from that “American Idol” thing that they both aired after in the first springs…
-Daniel
Any way to know if your podcast question will be answered? I sent a question last week, but it seems like you guys have a full slate.
That part about apps was hilarious.
Thanks for talking about Terriers.
Backwash? A worse or better title than Terriers? Hmm….
Watched the first two episodes of Backwash last night, and I’m completely on the same page as you guys. Hamm was amazing, and the outro was indeed hilarious. Azaria was only slightly less funny. I hope the narrative parts catch up, or at least get closer in quality, at some point.
Just listened to the podcast and a quick comment on Terriers. I don’t know that there’s a solution to this but here’s my take. The first ep of the show was unfortunately so highly praised those that left after it are not going to come back to it now. My son and I watched the first ep because Alan – among others – was so high on it and imo it wasn’t really that great. A couple weeks ago I started flipping around after FNL and decided to give it another shot and man was I blown away.
I can’t put my finger on it exactly but it’s not the same show it was the first two episodes – I agree with you guys compeletely, it is a terrifically written and acted show and I hop they bring it back.
Just wanted to say that, as a watcher of both The Amazing Race and Survivor, I did enjoy the reality TV roundup. I was a bit worried when I saw it listed that it would just be Dan speaking for 14 minutes, but the use of Q&A still made it work as part of the podcast, even if all the Q’s were coming from one person and the A’s were coming from the other. I for one would be quite happy if it were retained as a recurring occasional segment.