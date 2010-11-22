Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 47: Listener mail

As promised last week, it was an all-reader mail (listener mail?) edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, in which Dan and I covered topics including, in order:

Mid-season scheduling changes at NBC & FOX: 1:40 – 15:38

The power of TV critics (or lack thereof): 15:38 – 18:40

The lack of fidelity to foreign languages on American TV: 18:40 – 23:51

TV show episodes that tower over the rest of their respective series: 23:51 – 30:19

Shows with storylines that go off the rail: 30:19 – 36:10

Thoughts on “Sports Night” and “The West Wing”: 36:10 – 46:00

HDTV versus standard-def: 46:00 – 52:30

“Dexter” and the dangers of predictability: 52:30 – 1:01:36

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

