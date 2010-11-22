Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 47: Listener mail

As promised last week, it was an all-reader mail (listener mail?) edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, in which Dan and I covered topics including, in order:
Mid-season scheduling changes at NBC & FOX: 1:40 – 15:38
The power of TV critics (or lack thereof): 15:38 – 18:40
The lack of fidelity to foreign languages on American TV: 18:40 – 23:51
TV show episodes that tower over the rest of their respective series: 23:51 – 30:19
Shows with storylines that go off the rail: 30:19 – 36:10
Thoughts on “Sports Night” and “The West Wing”: 36:10 – 46:00
HDTV versus standard-def: 46:00 – 52:30
“Dexter” and the dangers of predictability: 52:30 – 1:01:36
You were being way too nice when you talked about Dexter. That show classifies as over-hyped garbage and I cannot believe there are critics out there who like it. I’ve lost track of how many lines I cringed at this season alone. It’s downright bad.
If it makes you cringe so much, what with its downright badness and all, why are you still watching?
Terrible Ewan McGregor American accent: Big Fish. I’m a fan of his but holy moly it was bad.
Kurt Sutter cares about TV critics.
And Alan in particular. Kind of strange Alan didn’t mention the Twitter insult from just last week.
“On no other network would Chuck be surviving”
Yes, but if Chuck were on another network it would be getting better ratings. Not saying it would be pulling a 4.0, but you can’t necessarily separate one from the other.
Hollywood types like Sorkin often are surrounded by yes men who think any scribble written is genius based on the first few seasons of West Wing being a good show. Studio 60 was self-indulgent crap that wasted the talents of many great actors and it ridiculously tried to elevate the making of an SNL-like show to the level of a life changing event. It’s just a television show and while Sports Night worked, it was because that show didn’t think it could change the world in one episode. And the skits weren’t funny. It’s too bad Sorkin got pissy with you Alan, but I recall your critiques being more than fair, especially when Sorkin was throwing in obvious parallels to his real life ex-girlfriends which didn’t really work and you curtailed bloggers from getting into that.
“Shows with storylines that go off the rail: 30:19 – 36:10”
I kept waiting for you guys to mention the entire six season of LOST. It was just plain terrible.
From Whitman’s lame death to the Jacob’s mythological episode: just bad. The finale gets all the polarization, but the whole season was the real issue.
I’d just like to thank you guys for reading my mail submission.
I listened to the podcast while being on a packed subway on my way to work and the Simpsons quote made me lose it in front of maybe a hundred fellow German commuters. They probably still wonder what the strange man was laughing about.
Thanks for making an old man happy and I’m now tempted to make that my new ring tone.
p.s. just to answer your question about Undercovers.
Boris Kodjoe does a rather good job speaking German, which you’d – well – expect for the reason of him being an actual German that also starred in german TV as far as I know.
I also liked the Dr. MÃ¼ller guy on Chuck (Torsten Vorges) but he’s also an actual german perosn so it doesn’t really count ;-).
That was kind of the point of my question. They obviously have the talent in Hollywood, real foreigners that actually are fluent in a certain language, so why not simply use them?
Hi guys, I just want to say that I really enjoyed the all listener question show. I know you can’t do that every week, but it’s definitely something I’d like to continue, during those slow TV periods.