Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 47

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time!

Since there were no new shows premiering this week and we didn’t have an immediate ongoing show that seemed right for a catch-up, we decided to dedicate this week entirely to going through a pile of reader mail.

Usually the podcast is us talking about TV in a specific way. This week is a lot of general chatter.

Sepinwall breaks it down like this:

Mid-season scheduling changes at NBC & FOX: 1:40 – 15:38 The power of TV critics (or lack thereof): 15:38 – 18:40 The lack of fidelity to foreign languages on American TV: 18:40 – 23:51 TV show episodes that tower over the rest of their respective series: 23:51 – 30:19 Shows with storylines that go off the rail: 30:19 – 36:10 Thoughts on “Sports Night” and “The West Wing”: 36:10 – 46:00 HDTV versus standard-def: 46:00 – 52:30 “Dexter” and the dangers of predictability: 52:30 – 1:01:36

