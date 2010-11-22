Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 47

11.22.10

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time!
Since there were no new shows premiering this week and we didn’t have an immediate ongoing show that seemed right for a catch-up, we decided to dedicate this week entirely to going through a pile of reader mail. 
Usually the podcast is us talking about TV in a specific way. This week is a lot of general chatter. 
Sepinwall breaks it down like this:
Mid-season scheduling changes at NBC & FOX: 1:40 – 15:38
The power of TV critics (or lack thereof): 15:38 – 18:40
The lack of fidelity to foreign languages on American TV: 18:40 – 23:51
TV show episodes that tower over the rest of their respective series: 23:51 – 30:19
Shows with storylines that go off the rail: 30:19 – 36:10
Thoughts on “Sports Night” and “The West Wing”: 36:10 – 46:00
HDTV versus standard-def: 46:00 – 52:30
“Dexter” and the dangers of predictability: 52:30 – 1:01:36

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

