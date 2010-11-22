Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 47

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast time!
Since there were no new shows premiering this week and we didn’t have an immediate ongoing show that seemed right for a catch-up, we decided to dedicate this week entirely to going through a pile of reader mail.
Usually the podcast is us talking about TV in a specific way. This week is a lot of general chatter.
Sepinwall breaks it down like this:
Mid-season scheduling changes at NBC & FOX: 1:40 – 15:38
The power of TV critics (or lack thereof): 15:38 – 18:40
The lack of fidelity to foreign languages on American TV: 18:40 – 23:51
TV show episodes that tower over the rest of their respective series: 23:51 – 30:19
Shows with storylines that go off the rail: 30:19 – 36:10
Thoughts on “Sports Night” and “The West Wing”: 36:10 – 46:00
HDTV versus standard-def: 46:00 – 52:30
“Dexter” and the dangers of predictability: 52:30 – 1:01:36
Johnny Lee Milller is english, he was doing an accent in trainspotting. His Scottish accent is much better than his american though. I thought Kevin Mckidd’s aent was pretty good though, No?
I don’t think the listener (Christine?) wass asking about foreign accents but basic foreigg language GRAMMAR. Last week’s Spanish on Glee was soooo bad. Why can’t they get a native person to check the translation for them?? I don’t care about your accent, just get the grammar right!
FYI: I’m from Spain.
was*
foreign*
Sorry, midnight over here!!