A bittersweet Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week. Dan and I were all set to post-mortem the finales of four dramas that ended their seasons in the last week, but we were holding out hope that the one for “Terriers” wouldn’t be the series finale. Instead, it was, and we talked about that, along with the “Sons of Anarchy,” “Walking Dead” and “Boardwalk Empire” season-enders, and again sparred over “Men of a Certain Age.” The run-down:
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Where in the world is your Terence Winter interview?
Tomorrow, probably. Terriers cancellation got in the way.
Where in the world is Carmen Sandiego?
Tig and the dog seemed to go something like this: Tig and Kozik were roommates. Tig had a pet dog. One day Kozik was driving drunk (or doing something else irresponsible) and killed the dog.
My roommate once got drunk and knocked my aquarium off its stand, and all my fish died. I booted him out, and found a new roommate. There is no tig level blood fued, but they were just fish. If it had been my dog, the grudge would be bigger.
I submit Keen Eddie for consideration in any future 1 and Done lists.
As to Terriers, I wish I got what the critics see in it. I watched a couple episodes and it was middling routine PI show. Not bad but it’s kind of like my reaction to The Good Wife – I get why some might like it but not why some feverishly like it.
Although in Alan’s case, with his love of buddy flick Midnight Run, it makes more sense than for others. If only it hadn’t all been shot in advance, they could have had the final scene be them jumping on a boxcar together, as a tip of the hat to one of their more high profile supporters.
I just got a chance to listen to the Walking Dead portion of the podcast and wanted to make a quick comment.
IN MY OPINION – no, the series was far from perfect however I think you all – especially Dan – are completely misreading it. First of all re the black woman- she did not, as Dan keeps insisting, sacrifice herself. She gave up – there’s a difference, a big one. Secondly, there was nothing romantic going on with her and the “only other black character” – she’s called several people “Sweetie” or likewise (most notably the guy they left at the tree)
The show is relentlessly nihilistic – that’s what it is- that’s what it is supposed to be (I think) – it’s the Seinfeld of zombie shows. If you all keep looking for story archs and hope and meaning you’re going to be disappointed.
Bryan – She didn’t sacrifice herself in the sense that she did it for the good of anybody else. She was calling the plague God’s rather earlier in the episode and so she opted for death as a path to God. And if that’s not cliched/archetypal, I don’t know what is.
-Daniel
This is a point I’m sure we could argue forever and never come to an agreement – it may be a potatos/potatos thing BUT I really think the distinction is important(and yes I will admit the scene could’ve been much better)
Sacrifice ALWAYS involves some sort of greater good – ie the saving of a life, a birth, a higher ideal etc etc – there was nothing in her death that indicates she thought she was serving any sort of purpose in her death. There is no major religion (yes there are fringes) that advocates straight suicide without sacrifice as a way to heaven- in fact most speak against it. Yes she was, or seemed to be, religious. A case then can be made then that she had completely given up all hope – including hope in God-
All gods are pretty clear on this I think – there are no shortcuts and if God wants you to suffer, you need to grin an bear it.
So I still stand by my point – and that was the purpose (from an artistic standpoint) of her suicide – there is no hope – in man, in science or in God. That’s the point I think is being missed.
BTW – Dan/Allen
enjoy the podcast and enjoy the interaction and give and take you all provide. Even in disagreements for me it makes the shows that much better.
Thanks
Bryan
Sorry Alan (for Allen) – been reading you for years don’t know where that came from.
After this episode I am officially no longer going to listen to this podcast. I understand that tv critics have the unfortunate tendency to be pretentious idiots but to actually believe a character’s death in The Walking Dead’s season finale as being “borderline racist” just because the character is black is a truly ignorant opinion to carry. Why don’t you two men do yourselves a favor and each grow a pair of physical and intellectaul balls.
To dismiss it out of hand is equally ignorant, but whatever. Fortunately, it sounds like you’re really only bothered by me. Keep listening for Alan and fast-forward through me. That way, you can resist the temptation for puerile name-calling. Or not.
-Daniel
I still think Walking Dead has the potential to be very good and I will watch the second season, but it did have a couple of glaring issues in its brief 6 episode run. I’m not nearly as down on it as Dan and Alan, but I respect their opinion and they raise good points about the underdeveloped characters.
Keen Eddie is a one and done I really enjoyed that doesn’t get mention often. I’m sure the usual tv shows like Freaks and Geek and Firefly will be mention. I like Terriers more than Freak and Geeks by the way. Oh yeah, I thought The Black Donnellys and Jack and Bobby had good 1 seasons too.