A bittersweet Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week. Dan and I were all set to post-mortem the finales of four dramas that ended their seasons in the last week, but we were holding out hope that the one for “Terriers” wouldn’t be the series finale. Instead, it was, and we talked about that, along with the “Sons of Anarchy,” “Walking Dead” and “Boardwalk Empire” season-enders, and again sparred over “Men of a Certain Age.” The run-down:

“Terriers” — 00:00 – 14:55 “Men of a Certain Age” — 15:00 – 23:35 “Sons of Anarchy” — 23:40 – 37:15 “Walking Dead” — 37:20 – 48:00 “Boardwalk Empire” — 48:52 – 01:04:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show.

