Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 49: ‘Terriers,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘The Walking Dead,’ ‘Sons of Anarchy’ & ‘Men of a Certain Age’

12.06.10 13 Comments

A bittersweet Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week. Dan and I were all set to post-mortem the finales of four dramas that ended their seasons in the last week, but we were holding out hope that the one for “Terriers” wouldn’t be the series finale. Instead, it was, and we talked about that, along with the “Sons of Anarchy,” “Walking Dead” and “Boardwalk Empire” season-enders, and again sparred over “Men of a Certain Age.” The run-down:

“Terriers” — 00:00 – 14:55
“Men of a Certain Age” — 15:00 – 23:35
“Sons of Anarchy” — 23:40 – 37:15
“Walking Dead” — 37:20 – 48:00
“Boardwalk Empire” — 48:52 – 01:04:20

