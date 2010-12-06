Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 49

#Boardwalk Empire #Sons Of Anarchy
12.06.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a finale-filled Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Sepinwall and I were moments away from podcasting when FX made the official announcement that “Terriers” had been cancelled. We were already planning on building this podcast around discussions of the finales for “Terriers,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Walking Dead,” but the FX news moved “Terriers” to our front-burner.
In addition to the four finales, we also discussed the return of TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.”
Here’s the breakdown. Pay close attention because we’re spoiler-filled:
“Terriers” — 00:00 – 14:55
“Men of a Certain Age” — 15:00 – 23:35
“Sons of Anarchy” — 23:40 – 37:15
“Walking Dead” — 37:20 – 48:00
“Boardwalk Empire” — 48:52 – 01:04:20

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. [Or you can always follow our RSS Feed.]

 
And here’s the podcast…

Around The Web

TOPICS#Boardwalk Empire#Sons Of Anarchy
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLBOARDWALK EMPIREdaniel fienbergFirewall IcebergPODCASTSONS OF ANARCHYTerriersWALKING DEAD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP