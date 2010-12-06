Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 49

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a finale-filled Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.

Sepinwall and I were moments away from podcasting when FX made the official announcement that “Terriers” had been cancelled. We were already planning on building this podcast around discussions of the finales for “Terriers,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Walking Dead,” but the FX news moved “Terriers” to our front-burner.

In addition to the four finales, we also discussed the return of TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.”

Here’s the breakdown. Pay close attention because we’re spoiler-filled:

“Terriers” — 00:00 – 14:55

“Men of a Certain Age” — 15:00 – 23:35

“Sons of Anarchy” — 23:40 – 37:15

“Walking Dead” — 37:20 – 48:00

“Boardwalk Empire” — 48:52 – 01:04:20

And here’s the podcast…