Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 49

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for a finale-filled Firewall & Iceberg Podcast.
Sepinwall and I were moments away from podcasting when FX made the official announcement that “Terriers” had been cancelled. We were already planning on building this podcast around discussions of the finales for “Terriers,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Walking Dead,” but the FX news moved “Terriers” to our front-burner.
In addition to the four finales, we also discussed the return of TNT’s “Men of a Certain Age.”
Here’s the breakdown. Pay close attention because we’re spoiler-filled:
“Terriers” — 00:00 – 14:55
“Men of a Certain Age” — 15:00 – 23:35
“Sons of Anarchy” — 23:40 – 37:15
“Walking Dead” — 37:20 – 48:00
“Boardwalk Empire” — 48:52 – 01:04:20
I’m Team Alan on this one – Men of a Certain Age is excellent – this from one who is not male nor close to 50.
Great subtle storytelling, outstanding acting.
I agree that Walking Dead has a lot of problems but the explosion not affecting them wasnt as unbelievable as you make it sound. Think about when a building is designed to implode and there are crowds watching within hundreds of feet, like the towers in the Wire season 2.
I saw your response to that hostile comment over on Sepinwall’s post for the podcast, and while I agree that he’s an idiot for turning it into a personal attack, I’m not sure I agree that Jaqcui (sp?) giving up and not being talked out of it the way the blonde white girl was is racist in any way, so much as really lazy and obvious. But I could be talked into some institutional racism on the part of Hollywood. However, I think your reading of the reference to the French was entirely too sensitive. That didn’t feel like a joke, just a randomly chosen country. Had Jenner said it was the Japanese, would you have taken that as a lazy wink about their tireless work ethic and advanced technology? I think it was fairly innocuous.
It was not even *slightly* a random reference that it was the French still working on it. Or if it was, it was bad writing. Good writers don’t write random.
And regarding the borderline racism, it would *only* have been institutional and underlying racism, not overt or intentional. I wasn’t trying to imply any sort of intended racism on the part of the “Walking Dead” writers, only a certain laziness and reliance on archetypal stereotypes.
So if *that’s* lazy, I guess I have to revise that first sentence and say that maybe the French thing *was* just random and lazy…
Daniel
I guess my point about the French thing was, which country could they have picked that wouldn’t bring with it some sort of preconceived notions?
Thanks for clarifying your point about the laziness of the final scene though.
*Exactly* though. Almost any country you pick comes with some kind of preconceived notion. So any country you pick is a choice and the choice brings with it the question of what value you want to get by bringing up that pre-conceived notion.
All I’m saying is this: If Aaron Sorkin was writing “Walking Dead” and he were to write the country that had been the last one still researching a cure, you can be 100% certain that the name of the country wouldn’t be random. It would have value.
-Daniel
Ha, so we’re sort of talking about the same thing, I just chose not to parse as much meaning from it as you did. Probably I was too busy having flashbacks from “The Stand.”
I at least read the reference to the French as being a positive statement about their nobility, right? The same character spouts about how stupid it is that the security of America is based on fossil fuels. If the French worked longer and harder to find a cure, how is that a joke about them? Mind you I am not going to rewatch the episode to check what the exact line was.