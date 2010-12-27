Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 52: Best TV of 2010

I know we promised that this Firewall & Iceberg Podcast would be posted late last week, but various developments led us to push it back to its regularly-scheduled day, even though we were actually able to record it on Thursday. (Long, boring story.) For our last podcast of the year – and, appropriately, our 52nd, even though we didn’t record podcasts every week this year (we doubled up enough times to catch up) – Dan and I discussed our picks for the 10 best shows of the year. You’ve already read my list and likely seen Dan’s as well, but have you ever heard us discuss them before? No. Nor have you heard me absolutely, positively screw up an attempt to reference the TV line of the year.

Enjoy, and thanks for listening in 2010. We promise to work on figuring out whatever the hell it is we’re doing in 2011.

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching Email Address By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix. Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on RSS Facebook Twitter

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js