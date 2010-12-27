Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 52 – TV’s Best of 2010

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for the last Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2010.

What does that leave for this week? The Best of 2010, duh.

Now, of course, if you’ve watched Alan’s Best of 2010 video and read any of his subsequent blog posts, you already know his Top 10. And my Best of 2010 video should be up in the fairly near future.

But just because you know the list doesn’t mean you’ve heard us discussing our lists!

There’s no breakdown for this podcast, because it’s 100% Best of 2010, all 47 minutes.

And here’s the podcast…