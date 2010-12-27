Listen: Firewall & Iceberg Podcast No. 52 – TV’s Best of 2010

Happy Monday, Boys & Girls. It’s time for the last Firewall & Iceberg Podcast of 2010.
Two weeks ago, we did our list of Best TV Episodes of 2010. Last week, we did our Worst of 2010.
What does that leave for this week? The Best of 2010, duh.
Now, of course, if you’ve watched Alan’s Best of 2010 video and read any of his subsequent blog posts, you already know his Top 10. And my Best of 2010 video should be up in the fairly near future.
But just because you know the list doesn’t mean you’ve heard us discussing our lists!
There’s no breakdown for this podcast, because it’s 100% Best of 2010, all 47 minutes.
And here’s the podcast…
To be honest, Alan’s set up was not very good. I would leave acting to the pros. Thanks for the work guys. I would have missed Terriers if it were not for you all. I realize I was the only one watching, but I am really important. FX should have kept it on the air just for my sake.
Am I the only person who really isn’t getting into Treme — yes, a wonderful cast and David Simon’s obvious incandescent anger at the neglect and indifference that damaged NO as much as Katrina itself is righteous. But The Wire actually engaged your enotionally and dramatically before Simon got up in the pulpit and started to preach. Hope Treme will get there consistently next season.
No you’re not. I watched it but I can’t say that it engaged me the way Terriers or Boardwalk Empire did this year. I kept watching it because Alan kept saying it was good, but except for the John Goodman character and the Khandi Alexander character I don’t really care so much about them. The Wire, while complex, was more interesting much sooner.
Very happy Dan added Vampire Diaries to the list:) I’ve been enjoying the heck out of this season.
Do It Do IT do the drunk driving podcast. Funny Stuff. Thanks for a great year of reviews!
I think experienced Firewall and Iceberg Podcast withdrawal. This was just the fix I needed (pun intended). I had planned my schedule around the late in the week podcast and it didn’t show. Can you both please alert us when a podcast is running late? I don’t have twitter so a blog post would be much appreciated.
On another note. I noticed that Drew McWeeney got to do a video interview with Natalie Portman for Hitfix (with a sweet Hitfix screen wipe as well!). Will you guys be able to do video interviews when you are at the Winter TCAs for Hitfix?
If not would you be able to upload just the audios of your interviews like a special podcast? Or is this something you are both not interested in as writers?
All the best. Thanks for podcasting. I listened regularly. It was a great year.
I also wish you both would dedicate a show to addressing shows that people think you guys should cover and then pick a couple shows that you will watch again to see if you would add it to your regular list of shows to watch and then report back later in the year. Something a la Maureen Ryan’s Breaking Bad catchup.
Kurt Sutter doesn’t like not being on the top 10.
[sutterink.blogspot.com]
As I review the BEST OF 2010 lists, I cringe at the some of the names the blogosphere is giving season three of Sons of Anarchy. “Uneven” “Problematic” “Counter-intuitive”. It’s fvcking hard to watch your child being bullied and yet I’ve realized that one must live and die by buzz.
The truth is a lot of bloggers and critics are too fvcking lazy to actually watch the show and form an original opinion, so they’ll let a few other critics determine what the show is. In season two, a few critics tagged Sons as one of the best shows on television. That buzz was picked up and so season two was labeled “brilliant”. This season, a few critics struggled with the Ireland/Baby narrative and labeled those middle episodes as confusing and off-point. That buzz was also picked up and so season three is being labeled “not-so-brilliant”. The reality is that neither assessment is true. It’s just that one is easier to accept that the other.
I, of course, did not see a problem with season three. Obviously. In my mind, it was the most complex and in-depth storytelling we’ve ever done on the show. Perhaps that’s the problem. I do know that anything I say in defense of the show will land as sour grapes and desperate, so I’ll let a critic describe my feelings.[/b[ Tim Goodman, former critic for the SF Chronicle, now head TV critic for the Hollywood Reporter listed SOA as one of the top 18 shows of the year (#13). This was his follow up assessment —
Sons of Anarchy
“Of all the excellent dramas here, fan reaction to SOA in Season 3 is the most interesting, and baffling. This outlaw biker-club series from Kurt Sutter embraces its heightened gangster mentality, its Hamlet-on-a-Harley agenda. Youâ€™ll find few series whose fans are as rabid and outspoken. The story line that took the club from the fictional Northern California town of Charming to Northern Ireland had a lot of viewers and critics claiming it meandered and that the skillfully riveting first and last episodes held together a soft middle. Itâ€™s too tough on Sutter; [b]any creator/writer/showrunner ought to take chances â€” thatâ€™s essential to greatness. Had he kept SOA in Charming for a third year, playing the same tune, the backlash would rightly have been more fierce. Fans ultimately might look back at this ambitious season as instrumental in the series achieving brilliance.
Besides, who wants a show that resists change and shies from a creative leap? If you want that, turn on broadcast TV. Now that these shows are gone, youâ€™ll get plenty of settling.”
Every time I hear that song about sparkling apple juice, IT GETS STUCK IN MY HEAD AGAIN. Damn you, SepinBerg!
Terriers will be forever young
Had you ended @45:12 with Dan saying “Sigh” I would have been laughing until 2011