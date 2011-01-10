Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 54: Press tour, ‘Lights Out,’ ‘Off the Map’ & ‘Harry’s Law’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast! I’m in California for the TV critics’ press tour, which means Dan and I get to record a few podcasts in the same room. No technical issues, no guessing at the other’s body language – just briliant damn insight and hilarious comedy. (Maybe)
This week’s first episode (there may be another later in the week) is a mix of press tour anecdotes and reviews of shows debuting over the next week-plus. The run-down:
Looking forward to this week’s. Dan’s tweets as he watched “Harry’s Law” were hysterical.
I *do* fucking hate Meredith Grey!
Guys really, if you are going to have a sponsor make it something that is not a tv show. As is lately it’s like hearing “NBC Nightly news, sponsored by Senator Soandso for President”. And Mr Williams, like you guys, has a lot of respect, and people wouldn’t think him automatically being biased in favor of the sponsor, but it would still affect his perceived integrity. Appearances do matter even if the journalist/blogger/reviewer etc is not being bought as I’m sure you guys are not.
Unless…. the whole thing is a joke? In which case good one, ya got me.
Okay now that I’ve listened to the podcast the whole way through I see you guys seem to be in kind of a bind, a now win situation. Well I stand by what I say above but at the same time I see your dilemma in it being out of your hands. Hopefully your bosses will find a win-win solution eventually.
Posted this on Dan’s blog as well (now that you both work for the same site, any chance of using only one post?):
I just want to add to the chorus of voices requesting some type of review of “Downton Abbey,” even if it comes midway through the run or at the end as an assessment of it as a whole. I do think there is a certain homogeneity to the types of shows deemed worthy of critical analysis, particularly with hour-long shows. “Downton Abbey” represents a genre not frequently seen anymore on tv, on an under-covered network. I would also guess that it is more female-skewing, an area of programming I think the site could do a slightly better job with after similarly ignoring “Huge” and typically just giving recaps rather than reviews to others.
It seems to me that this is exactly the type of show that would benefit from critical attention. I do think critics should regularly push themselves to view programming outside of their viewing comfort zone. After all, critics expect viewers to do the same thing based on their recommendation. I’m not a huge fan of private eye shows, but had I not heeded Alan’s recommendation, I would have missed out on Terriers. I’d much rather read about “Downton Abbey” than see another indifferent review of “Off the Map.”