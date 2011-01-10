Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 54: Press tour, ‘Lights Out,’ ‘Off the Map’ & ‘Harry’s Law’

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast! I’m in California for the TV critics’ press tour, which means Dan and I get to record a few podcasts in the same room. No technical issues, no guessing at the other’s body language – just briliant damn insight and hilarious comedy. (Maybe)

This week’s first episode (there may be another later in the week) is a mix of press tour anecdotes and reviews of shows debuting over the next week-plus. The run-down:

Press Tour – 00:00:00 – 00:21:10

“Off the Map” – 00:25:40 – 00:35:50

“Lights Out” – 00:36:00 – 00:50:05

“Harry’s Law” – 0051:20 – 01:01:30

