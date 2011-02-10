Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 59: ‘Friday Night Lights’ finale

Clear eyes, full hearts… bonus podcast! As promised, you get an extra Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, in which Dan and I spend 80-plus minutes discussing the “Friday Night Lights” finale and answering your many, many, many fine questions about the series. If you’re waiting for the DVD release on April 5th, or for the NBC run (which starts April 15th) to wrap, just download the podcast and save it for when you’re ready. (I’m sure we’ll also be bumping up this particular post as a reminder after it airs on NBC), but this was a really fun one to do. No need for a rundown, because it’s all-“FNL,” all the time.

