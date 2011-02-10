Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 59: ‘Friday Night Lights’ finale

Clear eyes, full hearts… bonus podcast! As promised, you get an extra Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week, in which Dan and I spend 80-plus minutes discussing the “Friday Night Lights” finale and answering your many, many, many fine questions about the series. If you’re waiting for the DVD release on April 5th, or for the NBC run (which starts April 15th) to wrap, just download the podcast and save it for when you’re ready. (I’m sure we’ll also be bumping up this particular post as a reminder after it airs on NBC), but this was a really fun one to do. No need for a rundown, because it’s all-“FNL,” all the time.

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

