Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 60: Grammys, ‘Mad Love,’ ‘Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior’ and more

After last Thursday’s special all-“Friday Night Lights” episode, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast returns to a more traditional format for today’s show, in which Dan rants about the Grammys being tape-delayed in his warm LA paradise, we review “Mad Love” and the “Criminal Minds” spin-off, check in on “No Ordinary Family,” and more. The run-down:
Can you never pronounce the acronym “HIMYM” ever again? Thanks.
It’s how the people on the show say it, too. Sorry it causes you distress.
That’s a bit depressing.
How many episodes of Mad Love have you seen? Did CBS send out anything beyond the pilot?
M – We’ve only seen the pilot, which is why we were reserved about the show and its ability to find voices for its characters…
-Daniel
I can’t believe I just heard Criminal Minds compared to the movie Hostel. Talk about reaching. It’s not a great show, but come on, Dan, there had to be a better comparison.
ThunderousTundra – You’re probably correct. “Hostel,” as objectionable as it is, has elements that suggest that it’s actually a bit of a satire on violent, degrading culture as a leading American export and offers a damning critique of a modern age in which people are so desensitized to the world around them that they have to resort to dehumanizing violence to feel human themselves.
“Criminal Minds” has no nuance at all.
-Daniel
Unlike CM, Hostel is actually entertaining in some parts; the girl getting her scorched eyeball snipped off is a particularly fun scene to watch.
Did you try to be that pretentious or does it just come to you naturally?
ThunderousTundra – If by “try” you mean “actual briefly consider the things I watch” then that level of pretentiousness used to be something that required effort, but now comes rather naturally. It’s all about flexing the over-developed “pretentiousness” lobe of my brain.
-Daniel
I’m confused; is Dan pretentious because he doesn’t like Criminal Minds, because he likened it to Hostel, or because he stated his takedown of CM in comparison to Hostel so clearly and eloquently?
Until I hear otherwise, I won’t be convinced that ThunderousTundra isn’t Joe Mantegna.
I would like to hear the podcast on Tuesday’s following The Chicago Code. I feel that it can as robust a program for discussion as Mad Men or Lost and because it is on a broadcast network get more followers.
Is this possible?
*more people to follow the show than Mad Men at the time of air.
People on this site seem to have little time for generic cop shows. Even Terriers didn’t generate that many comments, and it was better than this network TV dreck.
One sort of weird aspect of “Criminal Minds” is that 99% of the “unsubs” are middle-to-older-aged white males. It seems an odd mix of political correctness that the showrunners apparently don’t want to be labeled as racist in depicting a sadist as anything other than middle-aged white guy, yet virtually every episode involves killing/kidnapping/abusing women. Huh?
I laughed at Dan’s line about how the main character can squint, rub his temples, and suddenly guess the criminal’s next move with unfailing accuracy. My wife and I watched a season of CM and decided that if this BAU team was called down to Miami, the over/under on catching Dexter Morgan in the act would be 1.5 episodes.
Good stunt casting: James Franco on 30 Rock. I know 30 Rock came up a lot on the podcast, but it’s with good reason. Franco’s willingness (not to mention ENTHUSIASM) to play the guy who’s in love with a Japanese body pillow was hilarious.
Bad stunt casting: Willie Nelson on Monk. I got the feeling that Willie Nelson was the biggest musician they could get, and for that reason and that reason only they decided Monk and his late wife were obsessive fans of his, which otherwise makes little sense for the character. In fact, I’d say the worst kind of stunt casting period is when the regular characters on the show are suddenly obsessive fans of the guest star. (exception given for Mel Torme on Night Court, because that had been well-established)
Any one else want to offer up examples of good or bad stunt casting?