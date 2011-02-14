Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 60: Grammys, ‘Mad Love,’ ‘Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior’ and more

#Grammys
Senior Television Writer
02.14.11 16 Comments

The

After last Thursday’s special all-“Friday Night Lights” episode, the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast returns to a more traditional format for today’s show, in which Dan rants about the Grammys being tape-delayed in his warm LA paradise, we review “Mad Love” and the “Criminal Minds” spin-off, check in on “No Ordinary Family,” and more. The run-down: 

The Grammys — 01:00 – 08:30
“Mad Love” — 08:30 – 20:15
“No Ordinary Family” — 20:20 – 28:20
“Survivor: Redemption” —  28:25 –  39:00
“Criminal Minds: Suspect Behavior” — 39:20 – 52:00
Reader mail/Stunt-casting — 52:00 – 01:02:10

As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js

Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching

By subscribing to this e-alert, you agree to HitFix Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and to occasionally receive promotional emails from HitFix.

Follow Alan Sepinwall and Whats Alan Watching on

RSS Facebook Twitter

 

http://images.hitfix.com/assets/645/waw_alert_newjs.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Grammys
TAGSALAN SEPINWALLCRIMINAL MINDSCriminal MindsSuspect BehaviorFirewall IcebergGRAMMYSMAD LOVENO ORDINARY FAMILY

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP