Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 61: Reality TV & reader mail

Senior Television Writer
02.21.11 16 Comments

The

Last week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, I asked you, the listeners, for a favor. I didn’t want to have to watch “Shedding for the Wedding,” so I pleaded with you to send in a bunch of good questions so we could devote most or all of the podcast to those. And y’all delivered – with far more good queries than we had room for in this show, in which we still discussed “Shedding for the Wedding,” but only as part of our occasional Dan’s Reality TV Round-Up segment, in which I ask Dan questions about shows I don’t watch. And after that, your questions. The run-down: 

Reality Round-Up
“Survivor: Redemption Island” – 02:00 – 07:00
“The Amazing Race: Unfinished Business” – 07:00 – 10:45
“America’s Next Top Model” – 10:15 – 14:20
“Shedding for the Wedding” – 14:25 – 20:02
“Top Chef” – 20:05 – 26:00
Reader Mail
Alan’s status as TV criticism revolutionary – 26:10 – 32:12
Best TV Holidays – 32:20 – 36:52
“Wonder Woman” and pilot talk – 37:05 – 51:00
Gay characters on TV – 51:00 – 01:01:50
TV Voice-overs – 01:02:00 – 01:08:10
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

