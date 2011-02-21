Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 61: Reality TV & reader mail

Last week on the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, I asked you, the listeners, for a favor. I didn’t want to have to watch “Shedding for the Wedding,” so I pleaded with you to send in a bunch of good questions so we could devote most or all of the podcast to those. And y’all delivered – with far more good queries than we had room for in this show, in which we still discussed “Shedding for the Wedding,” but only as part of our occasional Dan’s Reality TV Round-Up segment, in which I ask Dan questions about shows I don’t watch. And after that, your questions. The run-down:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
You appear to have listed the “run-down” for podcast #58, not #61.
Would you consider Ron Howard on Arrested Development an effective use of voice-over, or would his omniscient narration fall under a separate category from voiceovers from a show’s character(s)? Or is it still a crutch, albeit a well-used, informative one?
Also, Zach Braff on Scrubs would be another one I liked as well, in the vein of Daniel Stern on The Wonder Years.
I would consider Howard separate, yes. Not sure if Dan agrees.
And I liked Braff on Scrubs, but I usually disliked episodes narrated by other characters. (Or, rather, I didn’t like the narration by other characters, even if those eps were sometimes good.) There was a quality unique to JD that made most of the other narration – including the Scrubs Med season with Lucy – not really work.
Bill – With JD, the voiceover works because so much of the story is filtered through his subjectivity. And with Howard, I’d say it’s an example of using narration to provide tonal counterpoint. So I’d say those are definitely examples of voice-overs that work.
-Daniel
What IS the reasoning for remaking “Prime Suspect”. Jane Tennison is such an iconic character and Helen Mirren IS Jane Tennison. If people want to watch a great crime drama with a no nonsense female protagonist in a male dominated profession, put Prime Suspect in your Netflix queue…Are TV writers so out of ideas that it has to come to this???
Maybe that’s why the US version is changing her last name (Timoney? Really?) and giving her a boyfriend — to distinguish their “Episodes”-esque desecration from the original.
I think you’ve answered your own question. ‘Prime Suspect’ might not have been the biggest hit in the US, but it sure seemed to get on the radars of a lot of critics and television folks I’d never have picked as PBS-watching Anglophiles.
And also, Alan…were you suggesting in the podcast that we might NOT get a 5th season of Mad Men??Please let me have heard that wrong!
Debbie – “Mad Men” hasn’t formally been renewed because negotiations are still ongoing with Matthew Weiner and Lionsgate. We *hope* and *assume* “Mad Men” will be back at some point, but it’s kinda unclear when that might happen…
-Daniel
Wait a minute, Alan drops, “I’ve seen you in a wedding dress” to Dan (referring to Dan’s similarity to Dennis Rodman), and we’re not going to talk about that? Or have visual proof?
I may have seen him in a wedding dress in the same way that I know he hates Judd Apatow. Maybe.
Ah-ha, jilted at the altar by Apatow? Say no more!
There has been a Diwali episode of Outsourced.
That is all.
The “Dan hates xxxxxx” gimmick has run its course.
Let it rest.
Highlight of this week’s podcast was how obviously jealous FEinberg was of Sepinwall’s Slate article. THe self deprecating third tier Chicago Bulls references were pretty transparent, everything in his tone to me sounded like “They don’t appreciate my genius!” I predict in three months, these two won’t be podcasting together anymore. It’ll be a shame, I can’t find another decent non-gossip TV podcast out there, but I think Dan’s bruised ego will spell the end of this show.
“Fienberg.” See? People don’t appreciate my genius *and* they don’t appreciate the spelling of my last name.
I quit.
-Daniel