It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I say goodbye to “Lights Out,” review a pair of new sitcoms and the revamped “Top Chef Masters,” and answer some of your questions. The run-down:
WonderCon — 00:50 – 04:45
“Lights Out” — 04:45 – 21:30
“Breaking In” — 21:35 – 31:40
“Workaholics” — 31:45 – 38:35
“Top Chef Masters” — 38:40 – 50:20
Listener Mail, “Community” — 50:25 – 56:51
Listener Mail, Product Placements — 56:55 – 01:04:40
It struck me while listening to this week’s podcast how most weeks the podcasts are filled with preview opinions for shows that haven’t aired yet.
I don’t think anyone would complain, and most would welcome, a second podcast per week in which you review the highs and lows of that week’s (mostly scripted) tv shows. What stood out for you as especially good and bad scenes, episodes, performances.
There’s no Mad Men to discuss this year and that would be a fun way to go as an extra podcast.
I imagine we’ll be doing more reacting soon once the denser cable dramas start airing. Not sure Game of Thrones will be an every week thing, but I’m pretty sure Breaking Bad will be come summer, for instance.
And we also do a good amount of after-the-fact discussion in listener mail each week, like this week’s bit on Community.
Eh, I don’t get all the hand-wringing about Lights Out being canned. There’s no great mystery here. I mean, it’s not a bad show. It’s just not very good.
I watched the show all the way through, so it’s not like I hated it. But I never found it very compelling. I never said to one of my co-workers, “Hey, you should check out that boxing show on FX”, even though some of them are boxing fans and had FX dumped the show mid-run like the big netowrks do I wouldn’t have been too broken up about it.
You touched on most of the reasons in you your podcast, so I won’t re-hash them, but I think the overarching problem with the show was that they couldn’t commit to Lights Out being a show about boxing. And, quite frankly, the non-boxing stuff was either dumb or boring or silly. I still can’t believe that they did an episode that can be summarized as “Lights fights an ex-MMA fighter in a steel cage to save Johnny from the mob”. Feh.