It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I wind up discussing an awful lot of HBO programming, check back in on the return of “Cougar Town,” and answer your mail.
While my voice returned for this installment, we had some other technical difficulties that hopefully won’t affect the flow of the finished product too much.
The run-down:
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
hooray. Dr Who talk. I hope, since it will be airing day and date in the US and UK, it be part of the podcast regular rotation for the 6 or 7 weeks it lasts during season 6.1.
Given that Dan doesn’t watch it, that’s not gonna happen. But I’ll be reviewing each episode on the blog.
Cool. Am I remembering right that you went to some of the WHO stuff in NYC last week? If so, will you be writing about it?
Ah, Cougar Town. I have wasted far too much time today with the Vulture and Facebook videos. Couldn’t wait until tonight to get my fix.
I think Alan mistakenly referred to the actress in Boardwalk Empire as Paz Vega when in fact it’s Paz De La Huerta. Paz Vega was in Spanglish.
PS Paz Vega has nude scenes too but not in Boardwalk Empire. Also I would have enjoyed Boardwalk Empire more if it was Paz Vega.