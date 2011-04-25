It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I look back over Steve Carell’s tenure on “The Office,” talk a bit about NBC’s “The Voice” and the state of “American Idol,” and answer a bunch of your mail.
The run-down:
Steve Carell’s “Office” departure — 01:15 – 21:25
“The Voice”/”American Idol” — 21:30 – 36:30
Listener Mail:
“Archer” – 36:40 — 42:30
Boston Rob’s “Survivor” performance — 42:40 – 48:00
Points of disagreement — 48:20 – 52:20
Quick cancellations, particularly “Paul Reiser Show” — 52:20 – 56:38
TV shows course-correcting — 56:40 – 01:01:00
Successful and unsuccessful shows using locations — 01:01:00 – 01:09:30
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
http://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/jquery/1.2.6/jquery.min.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.validate.js http://downloads.mailchimp.com/js/jquery.form.js
Get Instant Alerts – Latest Posts from What’s Alan Watching
Email Address
No worries about language, guys. The captioner from “The Killing” changed Dan’s outburst to “A__ A__ A__ A__ A__.”
I think The Voce could end up being a huge hit or a huge flop.
Iâ€™m not just some dilettante. If youâ€™ll excuse me, Iâ€™ve got names to drop. You think my reviews donâ€™t make sense? Well, maybe youâ€™re a little dense.
Pretentious? Moi? Donâ€™t be absurd. Sure, I use some twenty dollar words but, brother, Iâ€™m the salt of the Earth. And while my writing might be subpar, and Iâ€™m stuck here tending bar. I hold my own with all the cable TV stars.
My politics are so correct. I march along in perfect step. And all my pals think like I do, thatâ€™s how I know Iâ€™ve got a clue.
Now let me make this crystal clear: you point and laugh at all that I hold dear, but Iâ€™ve got the respect of all my peers. And theyâ€™re allowed to take the piss, but if you cross me then Iâ€™ll shake my fist
and tell the internet about it.
Iâ€™m a big man!
Itâ€™s time for me to say the word “ass.” And pass some rumors on as fact. Now donâ€™t you dare call me a clown, or Iâ€™ll have my lawyer shut your website down.
I got to interview David Simon. I didnâ€™t really have a job with him, but Iâ€™ll have you know he’s a personal friend. I got to ride Lil’ Sebastian, and we all sat around and laughed at everyone whoâ€™s sick of my act.
Iâ€™m a big man!
That’s very poetic… It *may* also conflate me and Sepinwall into a single person… But that could be synchedoche. Like I said: Poetic…
-Daniel
I’ve been complaining about all the complaining lately, but that one was at least creative.
While listening to the section on location shooting, I couldn’t help but remember Alan’s first rule of television: TV is not a visual medium. Tell me you aren’t backing down form this bold, some would say laughably foolish and open for mockery, stance. Stick to your guns, Alan, for the good of all of us!
I’m distraught to learn that The Paul Reiser Show is canceled after only two episodes … I thought it was wonderful! And apparently, I think this only because I am old? Can this possibly be related to the fact that I get my tv news from the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast? Nevertheless, Dan, you are my hero: you used “conflate” and “synchedoche” in the same sentence … fan for life.
I’m presuming that all the guest stars in The Office finale will only appear in the job interview scenes. I expect we’ll see them for a minute or 2 being interviewed and then we’ll never see them again.
In your discussion of The Office and Michael’s departure you both strongly wished that they would hire a more legitimate comic actor to join (if anyone from outside has to) rather than this parade of Jim Carrey, Spader etc guest stars that are set to appear.
But I’m here to tell you they HAVE. Catherine Tate is also scheduled to be in the finale but has conspicuously been not mentioned very much by either journalists or the people who promote the show. Of course part of that is she isn’t a big draw who puts “butts in seats”. But still, even with that she’s got a lot of credibility and you’d think they’d mention her more often than they do. Unless she is the new boss and they don’t want people speculating too much about that.
She is exactly the kind of real comic actor you guys were wishing they’d use and while I’m not going to go out on a limb and say she’ll stick around, it’s such a smart move that I can imagine it being more than a one episode thing.
In response to a small point on the podcast… I always thought The West Wing had a wonderful sense of location. Sure, it was really only one small part of town that ever appeared (essentially the White House and the Hill and the stretch of D.C. between the two, with occasional forays into Georgetown for home settings), but it had the details of that part of town down pat. One thing that I loved about the West Wing (which, honestly, I’m still working my way through on Netflix) is that it even had a sense of how people in D.C. dress. it’s a small detail, but people from different cities in different parts of the United States really do dress differently, and it takes a good eye to realize that.