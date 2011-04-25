It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I look back over Steve Carell’s tenure on “The Office,” talk a bit about NBC’s “The Voice” and the state of “American Idol,” and answer a bunch of your mail.

The run-down:

Steve Carell’s “Office” departure — 01:15 – 21:25 “The Voice”/”American Idol” — 21:30 – 36:30 Listener Mail: “Archer” – 36:40 — 42:30 Boston Rob’s “Survivor” performance — 42:40 – 48:00 Points of disagreement — 48:20 – 52:20 Quick cancellations, particularly “Paul Reiser Show” — 52:20 – 56:38 TV shows course-correcting — 56:40 – 01:01:00 Successful and unsuccessful shows using locations — 01:01:00 – 01:09:30 As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

