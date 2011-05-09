Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 72: Upfronts preview and listener mail

It’s Monday, which means it’s time for a new Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I get ready for next week’s upfront explosion by speculating about which bubble shows will return and which are in trouble. Plus, listener mail. The run-down:
Upfronts Preview — 00:40 – 42:00
Listener Mail: TV shows you like despite unappealing heroes — 42:05 – 47:20
Listener Mail: Non-English-language programming — 47:20 – 50:30
Listener Mail: Shows with overlapping locations — 50:33 – 55:25
Listener Mail: Chuck Bass’ bad behavior on “Gossip Girl” — 55:30 – 01:01:25
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
You guys are very smart (way more than I am) and I want to make sure this comment reads respectful, so please understand that this is meant warmly. Out of Harry’s Law/LOLA/Chuck, I don’t see how Harry’s Law isn’t the one picked up. LOLA, to me, is dead. It is getting low 1’s. Harry’s Law is NBCs highest total viewers scripted show – any scripted show they put on this year (new and old). Highest. At 10p they don’t have any show that gets close to 10 million viewers except Harry’s Law. HL was building that out of duds like The Cape and The Event. Before you say it skews too old, in demos it was getting low 2’s at the beginning and then segued to 1.7 and then maybe 1.5, but its demo scores were higher than LOLA and even Chuck’s recent numbers AND it was at lower rated 10p. It also bucked the trend of most 10p show including Hawaii 5-0, by always building at 10:30. One could make the argument that with a decent show (even something with a 2.0 in front of it, its numbers would be even higher. It was a self starter at 10p).
Chuck has had 4 years and NBC doesn’t own it. Harry’s Law had one 12 ep run. If they were only picking one of the three I don’t see how it’s anything but HL that gets picked up. Certainly over LOLA which has been rejected twice and HL beats it by miles in total viewers and beats it in demo. Just my opinion.
I quite enjoy the podcast! You guys do a great job!
Didn’t they both say that?
Marc – Last new episode of “Harry’s Law” was at 7.4 million viewers and a 1.3 demo. That was the culmination of a general slide against reasonable competition. So that’s at the low range of what “Chuck” has done — demo-wise — with four *years* to slide (and, actually, lower than what LOLA did last week). When NBC has renewed “Chuck” in the past, network execs have references that elusive quantity of “buzz.” It’s almost impossible for a show to have *less* buzz than “Harry’s Law.” And that’s how, even with those high-skewing numbers, it could go unrenewed.
And yet I’m also still pretty sure that I made a reasonable case for “Harry’s Law” to get a possible/probably renewal…
-Daniel
Thanks for your response Dan. 7.4 million is still miles ahead in total viewers of any other NBC scripted show, save The Office. It’s also giving NBC a lead into 11pm news that their affiliates haven’t had in years. That one week of Harry’s Law at a 1.3 was an exception to the rule, where it faced far stronger competition. That night it faced the NCAA finals and it had to build from basically no one watching NBC. Their lead ins: A Chuck rerun with 2.46 million viewers and a 0.6 in the demo (Harry’s Law reruns on Sat get 4 million and same demo) and The Event which had 3.93 million and a 1.2. So it built from that low lead in, to 7.4 million. Imagine what it could do with a a show with 7 million and at least a 2.0 demo. I am assuming NBC is asking the same question and that is why I feel it’s a lock to return. But I could very well be wrong.
Dan, You did make a reasonable case for Harry’s Law renewal.
I hope this doesn’t seem like I am trying to be contrary. I have much respect for you both and I didn’t mean to give this point more attention than it warranted. Thanks again for your response and I really enjoy hearing your points of view on the podcast. Thanks again
The reused location that distracts me the most is Oahu’s Byodo-In Temple, which has been featued in Magnum, Lost and Five-O. But I guess unique architecture on an island is prone to that.
It wouldn’t be distracting except that the first time I noticed it was on Lost when it was filling in for Korea.
STRAWBERRY DONUT: THE KILLING.
I truly enjoyed Mirielle Enos on “Big Love” and she just landed the role of Brad Pitt’s wife in a big movie…. But on “The Killing”??They already established a cold sense of drone through genre, pacing and setting the story in Seattle. But her character and performance is a total soul vacuum in the center.
First shows that popped into my head (probably because I’ve been working through the Whedonverse lately): Dollhouse and Buffy. Was mostly completely disinterested in Dushku’s Echo, and found Buffy outright annoying, and I’m not alone in either of those opinions. But the supporting cast for both shows – does anything really need to be said? Willow? Giles? Victor? Adelle DeWitt? Those are the characters who bring me back to those shows again and again.
Suggestion for next week’s podcast: the two season long collapse of How I Met Your Mother.
What’s with the hate-on for the CW? All I got from your podcast was you don’t like their shows, you don’t think their shows have high enough ratings, and you don’t think they should be allowed to be a network. Maybe that’s not what you meant but that was how it came across. I also felt like you were taking a swipe at their audience as well, which is insulting to me who is part of their audience. And no, I’m not a 15 year old girl. Maybe you can explain your view in a less ranty way.
AAmadis – I’m a regular viewer of half of The CW’s shows. “Vampire Diaries” was unapologetically in my Top 10 for last year. So any hatred for The CW or its shows that you’re perceiving isn’t my intent and it has no connection to anything that 50% of the people on the podcast regularly espouse. What I have is confusion about a network that considers itself a broadcast network, but is content to program a lineup without a single show that draws even *3* million viewers and is perfectly satisfied renewing dramas that pull in half of that audience because they have OK concentrations of young female viewers. The CW is a badly run network. Even in its target demo, it can’t beat ABC Family. That’s pathetic. And that annoys me exactly *because* I watch many of their shows and do not understand the way they’re doing business.
-Daniel
Why does the CW deserve any love? Nothing Dan said about the network is untrue. I know the tv world has change since UPN and WB day, but even those two network were doing better than CW does as combination of the two.
Thanks for explaining Dan. I get what you’re at now. I wonder though, the CW sells a lot of it’s shows overseas. Do you think this has any impact on why they’re content with those numbers. I don’t think ABC Family sells any of it’s shows internationally.
Alan, here’s one of those “how could your forget…?” comments re: shows you liked with leads you didn’t: how could you forget Dr. Jack Sheppard?