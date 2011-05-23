Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 75: Season finale mega-podcast

Upfront Week is over, and the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back on a Monday schedule, which Dan and I use to preview one finale (“Idol”) and dissect a whole bunch of other ones. Spoilers galore, so you may want to keep this week’s run-down especially handy if your DVR is backed up:
The cancelation of “United States of Tara” — 01:30 – 06:45
“American Idol” finale preview — 06:50 – 12:10
“Survivor” finale — 12:15 – 18:20
“The Office”/”Community”/”Parks and Recreation” — 18:30 – 32:00
“The Big Bang Theory” — 32:05 – 37:15
Listener Mail regarding cliffhangers — 37:30 – 44:30
“Chuck” — 44:30 – 51:00
“Castle” — 51:00 – 56:30
“How I Met Your Mother” — 56:30 – 01:03:20
“The Good Wife” — 01:03:20 – 01:07:14
“Grey’s Anatomy” — 01:07:15 – 01:11:35
“The Simpsons” — 01:11:35 – 01:17:25
The Intersect works different than Neo’s upload in The Matrix. Neo knew he knew Kung-Fu because it was fully integrated into his mind; Intersect agents only know their skills when they flash. That’s why Morgan suddenly saying he knew Kung-Fu lacked the impact of when Chuck said it.
How about the Friends Cliffhanger when we found out Rachel was pregnant?? That worked for me!
Thanks for posting and por adding the times of each chapter, thatÂ´s the best!
I completely agree about the Castle finale. It’s not a cliffhanger that works when you know the show is coming back. And since you know that this show does not take any real risks, there is basically no point to it.
While I agree with most everything said in there, I don’t think the point was ever to make viewers wonder if Beckett lives or not. It was just the show creating an event big enough to force the characters to get over their will they/won’t they hump. For the ‘shippers it’s a life/death matter, so they made it a life/death matter.
Only question of note, I guess, is whether they chicken out and back away from it at the start of next season. I only care as much as it gets in the way of the wacky (but surprisingly well-plotted) murder stories.
I never thought the cliffhanger was about Becket being shot, and more about A) their relationship and B)the fact that this fight against the dirty cops that killed her mother wasn’t over.
I always thought “See you in the next life, Jack” was a LOST reference(Desmond quote), but I was wrong.
*Hangs head in shame and thanks google*
I think Dan undersold the number of people who will find out about the casting in the Office. I presume something like that would be on the infotainment shows and in places like EW, not just Variety or blogs like this one.
Request: with summer podcasts having (presumably) less new shows to discuss, could we get more guest shows and/or “theme shows?” Love to hear a show with some sports TV discussion and maybe a discussion of non-prime time serial TV.
Heck, don’t forget the number of people who “like” The Office on facebook. Almost 8 million, and I’m sure they will probably have a clip of the new boss about a week or so before it airs.
Yeah, I think the biggest disappointment with the non-announcement was the realization that we’ll be beaten to death with that information as a publicity campaign for the new season. By the time the first ep airs, they’re clearly hoping that potential viewers know who the new boss is, and that the premiere gets at least a small bump from the curious.
I think Buffy Season 2 had an incredible cliffhanger. Thinking about Buffy leaving Sunnydale in her sad overalls after having killed Angel and seemingly lost her family/friends still makes me emotional.
I think if you take the best 16 episodes of Community and compare it to Parks and Rec’s 16 episodes, Community becomes more consistent while obviously still having higher highs. Or even, any group of 16 that doesn’t include Basic Rocket Science or Celebrity Pharmacology. Beyond being more ambitious generally, Community also had to write 8 more episodes.
Calling Parks and Rec’s season perfect is like calling it a perfect game when the game gets rained out after six innings. He still had 3 innings to give up a hit.
But the previous, full-length season was pretty close to perfect as well (only the Will Arnett episode was an obvious misfire), so on that level I feel reasonably confident that if P&R had had to produce 24 episodes for this season instead of 16, they’d have come close to perfect, given the way they were pitching.
Big UPs to Homeland. Huge Life/Damian Lewis fan here.
Trying to convince my bro to watch P&R, but I believe his first season viewing has him hatin’ it.
morgan as the intersect is a horrible, horrible idea. we’ve already seen chuck become a spy. i don’t want to see morgan redo as a more inane spy. awful.
The first season of the West Wing had a pretty good cliffhanger. Even if you assumed they wouldn’t kill anyone off it was still suspenseful. And they didn’t bungle it when they came back. The 2nd season premiere was excellent.
When Morgan said “I know Kung Fu” I just took that to mean he realized he had been intersected. He obviously knows that Chuck knows Kung Fu as the result of the intersect, and since the Matrix reference is known to anyone with a remote amount of Geek cred, it would be a natural thing for Morgan to say. Anyone who says “…but he didn’t actually do Kung Fu!” is missing the point! I wouldn’t be surprised to see an episode where Morgan finds out he really doesn’t know Kung Fu (or not very well anyway).
Chuck Fans love to fret. In season 3 many saw Sarah with Shaw and thought “Oh no…, now she’ll never love Chuck” now, there are a number of fans saying “Oh no, now this will be the Morgan show, and Chuck will be sidetracked”. Come on folks, calm down. It’s been a great 4 seasons, and I”m greatly looking to season 5.
do schwartz and fedak really think that chuck fans want more morgan in their swan song final season? are they that tone deaf to their fans? do they not get that saran/yvonne is the big draw of the show at this point? such a wasted opportunity. we could have explored more of sarah’s backstory and got more of confident chuck. instead, we get more of idiot morgan for at least the first few episodes of the season. ugh.
The Good Wife had a “treest”? Rats, I was hoping I could sidestep the copyediting issues online because y’all did better verbally. Nope.