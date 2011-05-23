Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 75: Season finale mega-podcast

Upfront Week is over, and the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast is back on a Monday schedule, which Dan and I use to preview one finale (“Idol”) and dissect a whole bunch of other ones. Spoilers galore, so you may want to keep this week’s run-down especially handy if your DVR is backed up:

The cancelation of “United States of Tara” — 01:30 – 06:45 “American Idol” finale preview — 06:50 – 12:10 “Survivor” finale — 12:15 – 18:20 “The Office”/”Community”/”Parks and Recreation” — 18:30 – 32:00 “The Big Bang Theory” — 32:05 – 37:15 Listener Mail regarding cliffhangers — 37:30 – 44:30 “Chuck” — 44:30 – 51:00 “Castle” — 51:00 – 56:30 “How I Met Your Mother” — 56:30 – 01:03:20 “The Good Wife” — 01:03:20 – 01:07:14 “Grey’s Anatomy” — 01:07:15 – 01:11:35 “The Simpsons” — 01:11:35 – 01:17:25 As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store , where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

