Time for what may be the first of two episodes of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week. I say “may” only because our technical problems have been so hellacious of late that I’m not sure Dan or I have the heart to try two podcasts in one week. But at the very least, we got in a very long discussion of the finales of “The Killing” and “Game of Thrones,” plus more “Twin Peaks” and a review of ABC’s “Combat Hospita.” The run-down: