Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 79: ‘Game of Thrones’ & ‘The Killing’ finales and more

Senior Television Writer
06.20.11 37 Comments

The

Time for what may be the first of two episodes of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast this week. I say “may” only because our technical problems have been so hellacious of late that I’m not sure Dan or I have the heart to try two podcasts in one week. But at the very least, we got in a very long discussion of the finales of “The Killing” and “Game of Thrones,” plus more “Twin Peaks” and a review of ABC’s “Combat Hospita.” The run-down:

ABC’s “Combat Hospital” — 02:00 – 10:10
“Twin Peaks” — 10:15 – 33:10
The “Game of Thrones” finale — 33:15 – 53:30
The “Killing” finale — 53:30 – 01:25:00
