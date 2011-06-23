Time for the second of this week’s two episodes of Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I review all the things we didn’t have time for because I was so damn angry about “The Killing.” The run-down:
“Suits” — 02:35 – 15:10
“Wilfred” — 15:15 – 26:45
“Louie” — 26:50 – 36:30
“Burn Notice” — 36:40 – 42:30
“True Blood” — 42:30 – 50:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
Appreciate the 2nd podcast. Thanks.
Thanks for the bonus podcast. A suggestion for next week even though I know this series isn’t particularly your cup of tea: could you discuss Law and Order: CI ending its run on Sunday?
Thought on The Killing: Sud’s comment that she doesn’t want to be “kinda liked” is hilarious when you consider “The Killing” is pretty much either hated or kinda liked. It’s not a show people loved in the first place.
Alan, have you read the Hollywood Reporter interview with Sud where she compares the Killing finale and viewer reactions to the Sopranos series finale? How out of touch with reality could this woman possibly be?
Yes, I read it. And my hatred has now turned into love, because Sud has now fully crossed into the realm of brilliant unintentional comedy. The more she compares her mediocre-on-a-good-day police procedural to the greatest, most adventurous dramas of all time, the funnier she gets.
Do you think your opinion has retroactively soured just a bit? As much as you complained about the show over the course of the season, your appreciation of the early episodes seemed to be at a higher-than-mediocre level.
Maybe. But I also think I was guilty of some grade inflation at the start, just based on AMC’s track record. As I believe I said in my first or second post, I really only liked the pilot in the last 5 minutes (Stan/Linden/Mitch), and certainly early things seemed interesting mainly because they were offering hints of something much deeper than Sud and company were ultimately capable of showing us.
Out of curiosity, why don’t both blogs have the streaming podcast? (sorry if this has been asked before a million times)
Short version (as it’s been asked) is that the streaming version is what goes out to the RSS feed, iTunes, etc., and if we had it on both blogs, it would majorly confuse the system. It started on Dan’s because the podcast began before I joined HitFix, and HitFix was better able to host the podcast at that time than I was.
It sounds like you guys got a lot of reader mail about The Killing. If you feel up to it, a special Killing-centric podcast addressing all that might be fun – maybe next week given Dan is travelling. Then those who don’t want to hear more about it (like oh say, Veena Sud) can avoid that one.
Personally I’d forgive everything if she’d open season 2 with Linden arresting Landry.
Dan has made me into a major “Begging the question” watchdog. It’s like finding out that the lead singer of Muse breathes in loudly on ever track: it can’t be un-noticed, and it will always bother. Thanks a lot, Dan!
I still blame Dan for telling me to look for Tracheotomy Boy’s scar on American Idol season 4. Also couldn’t be unnoticed.
Dan Fienberg: ruining things for people since at least 2005!
Including the Fierwall and Iceberg podcast! ZING.
Man, Alan, you summed up my feelings on “Psych” exactly, and hilariously. I also got a big kick out of hearing you guys grudgingly talk about “True Blood”. While I found the first two seasons compelling enough, season three went far enough off the rails that I can’t see much reason to even give the new season a try. That had better be some impressive nudity….
Can I just say, “Alan Shows Inappropriate Films To His Daughter” needs to become a regular feature, because I was laughing out loud at that both times it came up.
It was a good episode, and other than the obvious cut between the Wilfred and Louie discussions (which I assume was where the between-day cut took place, and to be honest I was listening for a cut) it all was edited together pretty seamlessly.
Yes, I have to say that you guys did a really good job with both the podcasts this week, despite the difficulties you faced. If you hadn’t taken us behind the curtain, as Dan would say, I’d never had known what was going on.
You were both short on the utter incoherence of True Blood’s storytelling, but there’s a much simpler answer. Alan Ball — like Ryan Murphy — has no talent for, or interest in, maintaining structural coherence in the narrative or characterisation. I call it ADHD TV, and while it drives me insane obviously the folks who love (and watch) ‘True Blood’ and ‘Glee’ don’t care about the violent mood swings.
Aargh… that should be “You were both SHARP on…”
Judy Blume being the source of Dan’s knowledge on blubber and flensing.
+1 for Dan.
I want to know what Alan’s One Tree Hill and/or master’s degree is.
For the record, that 8 minute True Blood preview is not taken from the books. My girlfriend hated it mostly because it derailed wildly from and directly contradicted things in the book.
To answer your question about Louis CK’s financial situation – if he paid himself Union minimum for this series as an actor, director and a writer that would come out to $23,072 an episode – and that’s before whatever additional compensation he gets as an editor and other duties.
In a 13-episode season that equals out to just about $300,000/year. So he makes that before DVD residuals, FX rerun residuals, residuals from the films he’s written and however many standup dates he plays a year where he sells out 3,000 seat theaters at 50 bucks a pop.
So I highly doubt his financial situation is anywhere close to the character on Louie. I’d be very surprised if he made less than $1 million a year in real life.