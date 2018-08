Dan was traveling back from Canada in the early part of the week, so the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast makes a temporary Wednesday return, and a fairly busy one, as we discuss “Torchwood: Miracle Day,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the “Treme” finale, a new “Twin Peaks” and answer several letters. The run-down:

"Torchwood: Miracle Day" — 2:05 – 16:05 "Curb Your Enthusiasm" — 16:05 – 24:25 "Treme" finale — 24:30 – 51:30 Listener Mail: "Buffy" Big Bads — 51:30 – 59:25 Listener Mail: Movie actors on TV — 59:30 – 01:12:20 James Spader on "The Office" — 01:12:30 – 01:16:30 "Twin Peaks" — 01:16:50 – 01:30:00