Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 82: ‘Torchwood: Miracle Day,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ & more

Senior Television Writer
07.06.11 16 Comments

Dan was traveling back from Canada in the early part of the week, so the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast makes a temporary Wednesday return, and a fairly busy one, as we discuss “Torchwood: Miracle Day,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the “Treme” finale, a new “Twin Peaks” and answer several letters. The run-down:

“Torchwood: Miracle Day” — 2:05 – 16:05
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” — 16:05 – 24:25
“Treme” finale — 24:30 – 51:30
Listener Mail: “Buffy” Big Bads — 51:30 – 59:25
Listener Mail: Movie actors on TV — 59:30 – 01:12:20
James Spader on “The Office” — 01:12:30 – 01:16:30
“Twin Peaks” — 01:16:50 – 01:30:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

