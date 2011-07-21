Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 85: Comic-Con, ‘Entourage,’ ‘Breaking Bad’ and more

Welcome to a special San Diego edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I preview Comic-Con, discuss “Entourage” (and somehow completely forget about the existence of the Comic-Con episode of “Entourage”), look back on the “Breaking Bad” premiere, and more. The rundown:

Comic-Con — 01:15 – 08:40
“Entourage” — 08:40 – 18:30
“Same Name” — 18:30 – 27:00
“Breaking Bad” — 27:15 – 42:15
“Twin Peaks” — 42:30 – 52:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

