Welcome to a special San Diego edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I preview Comic-Con, discuss “Entourage” (and somehow completely forget about the existence of the Comic-Con episode of “Entourage”), look back on the “Breaking Bad” premiere, and more. The rundown:

Comic-Con — 01:15 – 08:40 “Entourage” — 08:40 – 18:30 “Same Name” — 18:30 – 27:00 “Breaking Bad” — 27:15 – 42:15 “Twin Peaks” — 42:30 – 52:00