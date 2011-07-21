Welcome to a special San Diego edition of the Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, in which Dan and I preview Comic-Con, discuss “Entourage” (and somehow completely forget about the existence of the Comic-Con episode of “Entourage”), look back on the “Breaking Bad” premiere, and more. The rundown:
Comic-Con — 01:15 – 08:40
“Entourage” — 08:40 – 18:30
“Same Name” — 18:30 – 27:00
“Breaking Bad” — 27:15 – 42:15
“Twin Peaks” — 42:30 – 52:00
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.
And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.
The most disappointing part about you not getting to redeem yourself at the Chuck Panel, is that we miss out on the Panel-Hosting Training Montage set to an 80’s power ballad.
YES. I have an entire iTunes playlist consisting of nothing but ’80s training montage-appropriate songs. “Hearts on fire, strong desire, rages deep within…”
:(
LOL – there was a Comic-Con episode of Entourage in the second season as Vinnie Chase was getting ready to play Aquaman. I barely remembered it myself and the only reason I thought of it was because I had a vague memory of Johnny Drama going to a convention and being very popular because of Viking Quest – which was part of the episode. Then I also remembered it was the episode where Rainn Wilson played an evil version of Harry Knowles and Vinnie had to get him on board with Vinnie playing Aquaman. It looked like everything was going bad at first but – surprise surprise – everything worked out in the end as the boys got some hot chicks to have sex with Rainn Wilson in return for a favorable write-up (with the strong implication that Wilson was going to have a strap-on use on him).
It was one of the more memorable episodes of the show. Don’t forget there Vanessa Angel guest-starred as a Xena-type figure who guest-starred on Viking Quest then got her own show.
For what it’s worth, Catherine Martell = Twin Peaks, Catherine Tramell = Basic Instinct.
Sigh… I knew it didn’t sound right even as I was saying it. But the names do sound similar, and both Twin Peaks and Basic Instinct were from 90-91.
But, thankfully, Piper Laurie’s crotch remains a mystery to me.
Well, there goes my theory that the lack of comedic chemistry or even warmth between our two hosts is due to the fact that they aren’t in the same room when the podcast is recorded…