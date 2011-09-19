Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, episode 94: Emmys, ‘Person of Interest,’ ‘Prime Suspect’ & more

09.19.11 6 Comments

The

Dan and I stayed up late, woke up early and worked overtime to bring you today’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which has us post-morteming the Emmys and last night’s “Breaking Bad” and offering our thoughts on a bunch of this season’s new shows. The rundown:

Emmy post-mortem — 00:01:00 – 24:20
“The X Factor” — 24:25 – 29:10
“Revenge” — 29:10 – 36:20
“Charlie’s Angels” — 36:20 – 42:45
“Person of Interest” — 42:50 – 51:20
“Whitney” — 51:25 – 57:40
“Prime Suspect” — 57:45 – 01:05:00
“Breaking Bad” — 01:05:15 – 01:17:12
As always, you can subscribe to The Firewall & Iceberg Podcast over at the iTunes Store, where you can also rate us and comment on us. Or you can always follow our RSS Feed, download the MP3 file or stream it on Dan’s blog.

And as always, feel free to e-mail us at sepinwall@hitfix.com and/or dan@hitfix.com if you have questions you want answered on the show. Please put the word “podcast” in your subject line to make it easy to track them down amid the hundreds of random press releases we get every day.

