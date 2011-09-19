Dan and I stayed up late, woke up early and worked overtime to bring you today’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which has us post-morteming the Emmys and last night’s “Breaking Bad” and offering our thoughts on a bunch of this season’s new shows. The rundown:
Emmy post-mortem — 00:01:00 – 24:20
“The X Factor” — 24:25 – 29:10
“Revenge” — 29:10 – 36:20
“Charlie’s Angels” — 36:20 – 42:45
“Person of Interest” — 42:50 – 51:20
“Whitney” — 51:25 – 57:40
“Prime Suspect” — 57:45 – 01:05:00
“Breaking Bad” — 01:05:15 – 01:17:12
What if the adult actors on Modern Family all submitted as leads and the kids submitted as supporting? Do you think any of the kids would have a chance at a nomination? Rico Rodriguez would certainly be deserving.
Dan, Im definitely looking forward to X Factor because it has a better format than American Idol.
Stacy Francis gave a great audition for Natural Woman.
Honestly, I didn’t think the beginning of the Emmys were predictable at all. I never would have guessed Julie Bowen or Ty Burrell would get the call. And there was nothing dull about Steve Levitan’s early speech. His wife was the breakout star of the Emmys for crissake, she has better comedic timing than most actresses out there!
I’m really depressed Jon Hamm didn’t win, but I was thrilled for Peter Dinklage.
Sorry, I didn’t think the beginning of the Emmys WAS….
Carry on…
Given your encyclopedic knowledge of “The Wire,” I was surprised neither you or Dan identified the actor playing “Young Hunky Bosley” on “Charlie’s Angels” (Ramon Rodriguez) as Renaldo, Omar’s boyfriend in Seasons 4 and 5.
It was interesting to hear you guys say the networks play up Person of Interest by comparing it to The Equalizer because without knowing that was what they were going for I was getting that vibe from the trailers and don’t care for it. Equalizer was “okay”, I watched just for Edward Woodward who I’d always respected but it wasn’t that good and is certainly nothing to imitate. The comparisons they are striving for make the show seem less fresh.
And yes I liked that idea of Matthew Fox in this instead of Caveziel. Even as someone who laughed at Fox’s incessant teariness on Lost over the years I’d definitely watch if he was the co-lead.