Dan and I stayed up late, woke up early and worked overtime to bring you today’s Firewall & Iceberg Podcast, which has us post-morteming the Emmys and last night’s “Breaking Bad” and offering our thoughts on a bunch of this season’s new shows. The rundown:

Emmy post-mortem — 00:01:00 – 24:20 “The X Factor” — 24:25 – 29:10 “Revenge” — 29:10 – 36:20 “Charlie’s Angels” — 36:20 – 42:45 “Person of Interest” — 42:50 – 51:20 “Whitney” — 51:25 – 57:40 “Prime Suspect” — 57:45 – 01:05:00 “Breaking Bad” — 01:05:15 – 01:17:12